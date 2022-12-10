Google Announces Top 10 Searches for Athletes, Sports Teams in 2022





SALT LAKE CITY – Google reveals the most searched terms of the calendar year, including the top 10 athletes, sports teams and sports terms for 2022.

Near the end of each year, the tech giant publishes the most searched terms on popular search engines.

Google presents a top 10 list of various search results, including news, people, actors, movies, and more.

“See what Google Trends reveals about the questions we shared, the people who inspired us, and the moments that captured the world’s attention each year,” says Google Trends.

Here are the top results for sports-related searches on Google in the US for 2022 and beyond:

U.S. Athletes Antonio Brown Serena Williams Joe Burrow Aaron Judge Manti Te’o Brittney Griner Shaun White Eileen Gu Baker Mayfield Kamila Valieva Sports Teams Philadelphia Phillies Boston Celtics Golden State Warriors Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams New York Rangers San Diego Padres San Francisco 49ers Cleveland Guardians Calgary Flames

Here are the top results for sports-related searches on Google in 2022 and beyond:

Global Athletes Novak Djokovic Rafael Nadal Serena Williams Manti Teo Shaun White (Yuzuru Hanyu) Britney Griner Gerald Pic Cain Velázquez Carlos Alcaraz Sporting Terms World Cup Olympics Medals Flames Olympics CFL Scores T20 World Cup 2022 Asia cup 2022 canada soccer golden state warriors indian wells tennis

The top 10 “nearby” searches for the Salt Lake City, Utah area in 2022 did not include anything related to sports.

roast beef sandwich chicken sandwich near me lasik surgery near me covid test at home diesel prices near me gas prices near me gas prices near me pilates near me cheapest gas near me showtime near me dog wash near me

According to Google Trends, the list was created “based on the search terms that surged the most this year compared to the previous year.”

