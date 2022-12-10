Lina Khan is in trouble trying to block Microsoft’s deal with Activision





Federal Trade Commission chairman Rina Khan has promised to usher in a new era of betrayal of the trust of America’s giant corporations, and recently the Federal Trade Commission has enacted antitrust laws to ensure maximum effectiveness. said it plans to implement

Now Mr. Khan is betting that ambitious agenda on a lawsuit that may be very difficult for the agency to win.

On Thursday, the FTC filed a lawsuit to block Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of video game publisher Activision, the largest consumer technology deal in two decades. The lawsuit was the most audacious in a recent string of lawsuits by officials to underscore Mr. Kearns’ statements about curbing corporate power and to block other smaller deals in the name of competition. .

But experts say Khan and the FTC face hurdles in trying to block a deal between Microsoft and Activision. That’s because the courts were skeptical about challenging so-called vertical mergers, where the two companies do not compete directly. In this case, Microsoft is best known for gaming as the maker of the Xbox console, while Activision is the primary publisher of blockbuster titles such as Call of Duty.

Additionally, Microsoft has made numerous concessions to alleviate regulatory concerns about its purchase of Activision. Some judges may find it persuasive, such as the promise that Call of Duty will be available not only on Xbox, but also on Sony’s PlayStation and Nintendo platforms.

Bill Baer, ​​who headed the Justice Department’s antitrust division during the Obama administration and personally represented Sony, said vertical challenges are typically an uphill battle, making the case undeniably challenging for the Commission. It is said that

The lawsuit is shaping up as a test of Khan’s belief that the FTC must become more proactive in checking the power of big companies, including the biggest tech companies in the modern economy. Appointed by President Biden to lead the agency, she will push the boundaries of antitrust law by reconciling with corporations and doing more in court rather than returning to the kind of credit busting that hasn’t been seen since the last century. I would like to file a lawsuit.

Since Khan took over the FTC last June, the FTC has employed novel or lesser-used arguments to challenge deals. The company filed a lawsuit to block the semiconductor maker’s merger of Nvidia and Arm. This is another deal in which the two companies were not direct competitors. In July, the agency sued to block Facebook’s parent company Meta from acquiring virtual reality startup Within.

Microsoft has vowed to fight the FTC lawsuit against its acquisition of Activision. Microsoft president Brad Smith said on Thursday that the company has full confidence in our case and welcomes the opportunity to present it in court. On Friday he pointed to earlier statements that Microsoft believes the deal will increase competition and create more opportunities for gamers and game developers.

An FTC spokesman declined to comment on the matter.

Regulators have traditionally focused on difficult mergers that combine two direct competitors. Their record was mixed when they filed a lawsuit against the vertical merger.

The biggest and most hurtful recent battle over vertical integration came in 2017 when the Justice Department tried to block AT&T’s $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner. A federal judge ultimately allowed the deal to proceed, stating that he did not believe the combination would harm telecommunications and media competition.

Earlier this year, a judge ruled against the FTC’s attempt to block a gene-sequencing firm from buying a maker of cancer blood tests, giving the sequencing firm an incentive to harm its competitors post-acquisition. said the evidence did not prove to have blood test products.

But Khan is spearheading an effort, along with Justice Department officials, to rewrite guidelines for evaluating such transactions.

The FTC is largely against Microsoft’s deal with Activision based on the idea that Xbox and PlayStation consoles are competing in a league of their own, and not against other video game devices like the Nintendo Switch. . Barry Negro, who worked in the Justice Department’s antitrust division during the Obama administration, said courts would carefully consider whether that definition is correct before making a decision.

In the complaint, the FTC alleges that the games made by Activision are critical to the success of the video game console and that Microsoft cannot use its control over these titles to keep them away from competitors or reduce their quality. He argued that he had the ability and incentive to do so.

No game is more important to the lawsuit than Call of Duty, the first-person shooter the agency has called one of the most successful console game franchises of all time. Sony says that if Microsoft gets Call of Duty, it can push the game away from the PlayStation and push players to the Xbox.

Microsoft has repeatedly said it doesn’t make sense to take Call of Duty off the PlayStation, where most gamers play the game. This week, Microsoft signed his 10-year deal to bring the game to the Nintendo Switch, saying it offered Sony a similar arrangement.

However, the FTC dismissed Microsoft’s promise. That was referring to his $7.5 billion deal that Microsoft closed last year to acquire ZeniMax, the parent company of his eight game studios making hits like The Elder Scrolls, Doom and Fallout.

In its complaint, the agency writes, Microsoft has assured European regulators considering ZeniMax deals that it has no incentive to withhold ZeniMax titles from rival consoles. Microsoft later announced that major new games from the ZeniMaxs studio would only release on Xbox and Windows computers.

This should cast more doubt on Microsoft’s statements about keeping Call of Duty on PlayStation, the agency said in the lawsuit.

Microsoft says these new ZeniMax games cannot be compared to existing franchises like Call of Duty. The company has made no commitments to the European Commission, which shows the FTC misrepresented what happened, and European filings stating that it will decide on a case-by-case basis how the game will be released. pointing out.

At Wednesday’s meeting with agents and commissioners, Microsoft offered to make an enforceable and binding commitment to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation, a person with direct knowledge of the conversation said. The commissioner seemed uninterested in accepting the settlement, the person said.

The FTC declined to comment on conversations it had with Microsoft prior to the lawsuit.

Such deals have fallen out of favor with regulators like Khan. She said the promises companies make to regulators are seldom carried out, not addressing the core issue of companies getting big and using force to harm competition. I’m here.

Judges in several recent antitrust cases have cited settlement proposals as a reason to go ahead with mergers over regulatory objections. According to Daniel Francis, an assistant law professor at New York University and a former FTC employee, the court has been surprisingly enthusiastic about the sort of things his Microsoft has presented here.

The FTC complaint says the first hearing in the case will take place in August.

Kellen Browning contributed to the report.

