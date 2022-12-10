At this year’s Reagan Defense Forum, the Pentagon took center stage, not tech companies





REAGAN NATIONAL DEFENSE FORUM Over the past five years, the annual Reagan National Defense Forum has become something of a spotlight hub for the non-traditional defense enterprise community. Their presence is everywhere, with executives hobnobbing in hoodies and flip-flops next to military leaders, high-profile branding in event sponsorship roles, and key spots on many of the forum’s panels. increase.

Still, this year’s legacy defense prime appeared to steal the limelight from Silicon Valley-based tech startups as the war in Ukraine casts doubts on the health and resilience of the defense industry base. .

The U.S. defense industrial base is unique and must be maintained, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a wide-ranging speech on Dec. 3. We were working to strengthen our industrial base in the long term. We also worked closely with Congress to secure multi-year procurement authority to ensure we can meet the needs of tomorrow.

Austin’s comments showed how far the American defense establishment has come since the 2021 Reagan Defense Forum. This comes a day after multiple news outlets, citing US intelligence sources, broke news of Russia’s plans to invade Ukraine in early 2022.

Asked about these reports at a forum last year, Austin said he was very concerned and that the United States would remain committed to helping Ukraine defend its sovereign territory. It was focused on assuaging fears among defense startup executives who fear private capital could dry up unless the Pentagon begins awarding production contracts.

Austin acknowledged similar concerns this year, noting that for many start-ups, “getting the capital needed to scale is difficult, sometimes impossible, and it’s hard to get defense-related start-ups and private money to grow. before pushing for a new Pentagon office that aims to tie it all together.

But these comments are just a small part of a speech centered on strengthening deterrence against China and Russia, exemplifying the large platforms created by major defense primes such as the B-21 bomber and the Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine. It was just a department. American innovation.

Anduril Industries co-founder Trae Stephens says that for an example of how the Department of Defense’s focus is shifting, look no further than the Forum Panel on Innovation. Instead of featuring small startups and venture capitalists that have been anchored in previous years, this year’s panel included two of his executives from large corporations already doing major business with the Pentagon. was included. public works.

It’s too early to know if this is a sign that the prime contractor is recapturing some of the spark in the eyes of Pentagon leaders the tech company has acquired over the past few years. audiences are starting to get tired of the kinds of discussions that have become normal when discussing new entrants in the defense arena.

I think people are tired of talking [technology transition], Stevens told Breaking Defense. At the policy dinner I went to last night, one of the government officials was like, “What do you think about how the deal works?” I’ve heard all the talk about Death and the Valley of Transitions. Is there anything new you’d like to add to that conversation?

Battlefield hospital level industry

The conflict in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic have not only alarmed the Pentagon about the fragility of the defense industrial base, but also the potential threat the Pentagon faces if it is forced to significantly expand arms production. I also raised the alarm about one issue. War with Russia and China.

In the first 10 months of the war, Ukraine consumed as many Stinger anti-aircraft missiles as Raytheon produced in 13 years, and as many Javelin anti-tank missiles as Raytheon and Lockheed Martin produced in five years, Raytheon said. CEO Greg Hayes said. On a panel at the Reagan Forum.

According to Hayes, we spend a lot of money on some very sophisticated large-scale systems and less on the munitions needed to support them. It did not give priority to the sufficiency of reserve forces necessary for a long-term war.

Since the Cold War, the Pentagon has sought to reduce costs and become more efficient by minimizing redundancies within its procurement system, said Bill LaPlante, the Pentagon’s undersecretary of defense for acquisition and maintenance. rice field. But one person’s efficiency is another’s vulnerability, he said on a forum panel.

Lockheed Martin CEO Jim Tyklett agrees the defense industrial base is highly vulnerable to disruptive events, and the twin crises of COVID and Ukraine have several implications for the Pentagon. Although spurred on by important lessons learned, progress in industrial consolidation is now little at the battlefield hospital level.

You are fighting hard and moving forward. But, as you said, the U.S. defense industrial base is aiming for maximum efficiency at peacetime production rates, he said. It is because of this kind of system that we continue to face labor shortages and material shortages.

The industrial base also failed to expand and expand rapidly when the situation called for it in Ukraine, Tyklet said. Vulnerability means that the system will not be damaged or stop working even if the system is impacted.

The Department of Defense is beginning to develop plans to transition certain critical ammunition to more sustainable long-term production rates, and is assessing potential chokepoints in production. It could be batteries, it could be obsolete parts, it could be microelectronics, LaPlante said.

Once these vulnerabilities are found, they can be mitigated using the Defense Production Act or other mechanisms. However, these programs require additional investments to maintain healthier production rates.

LaPlante says we need to get used to the fact that production and the transition to production are just as important as the rest of the acquisition system. Is required. We can’t win without you helping us on the backend too.

While change has not happened as quickly as the industry and the Pentagon would like, management sees some progress. For example, this summer’s Army Buyer Czar Doug Bush was able to complete his two National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) contracts for Ukraine in his 30 days, a six-month process. said Hayes. The US Army delivered his two NASAMS systems three weeks after him.

I found a way to cut down on bureaucracy that I thought was impossible, he said. I can do it.

‘We need to scale up’

While the production of legacy weapons proved to be a more pressing issue, emerging technologies remained a topic of conversation on the forums.

In the case of multiple administrations, LaPlante said, military leaders have been urged to reach out to newly established defense startups and non-traditional companies in Silicon Valley, allowing rapid prototyping at the Pentagon. Creation and experimentation efforts are proliferating. Need to scale up.

At another panel, Google’s Dahut agreed that it takes too long for smaller defense incubators to bring relevant products to market. However, since the Defense Innovation Unit was established in 2015, there has been a significant increase in the focus on innovation in defense and aerospace, suggesting an active role for private investment and the venture capital community in defense. .

It’s huge, she said. We need that capital to work for us.

Anduril’s Stephens acknowledged some progress over the past year, noting that the Small Business Innovation Research program was reauthorized in September.

The Pentagon is also seeking to push certain defense startups out of the valley of death, including Anduril, which won a contract for anti-drone systems worth up to $968 million from the U.S. Special Operations Command last January. We are taking steps.

This is why venture investors put more money into defense. They believe they can make money in defense and they see a path to success which leads to other companies being founded. That’s only possible thanks to , says Stephens.

Doesn’t look like an ecosystem[-wide] culture shift. But I think the move is leading to net positive change, he added.

But in order for more companies to put new technologies into production, the myth that technologies like AI are unproven just because they haven’t been widely used in the U.S. military needs to be debunked, Dahut said. said Mr.

These are world-class, proven technologies that technology companies use every day. They aren’t necessarily applied on a large scale by the department, she said. I think we should focus our energies on applying these technologies to use cases instead of getting bogged down in R&D. [research and development] Experimental pipeline.

In other words, all we have to do is actually pick some winners.

In an interview with Breaking Defense, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall indicated that the service could be ready to do just that. Kendall laid out his seven operational imperatives, which are top priority areas. This can lead to increased investment in breakthrough features. Over the past year, the Air Force has identified several emerging technologies in areas that are ready for transition, Kendall said.

Some of them are out of DARPA, others are out in the commercial world, Kendall said. We are still in the development stage. It’s still in development, not production. But when you buy software, it’s essentially created, right?

