Coolest Retail Tech of the Week — Retail Technology Innovation Hub

Walmart has launched TrendGetter, a technology that uses image recognition to make it easier for customers to find trending deals for the holiday season.

In a nutshell, take pictures of designer sunglasses or expensive bags. You can also find similar products on Walmart.com by uploading a photo with TrendGetter.

Casey Schlaybaugh, Vice President of Brand Strategy and Marketing, said: Your favorite influencer is wearing her must-have accessories this season as you scroll through her Instagram feed.

Or, while watching the latest viral TikTok videos, you’ll find home decor worth showing off.

Maybe among your favorite TV shows, give inspirational hits to the hardest to shop on your list.

problem? I can’t find any links or product details available for purchase, or I’m out of budget.

He adds: This holiday season, he knows you’re looking for something your customers love at a price they can’t pass up. Now, when you find something you love, you can easily search for similar items at Walmart’s daily lows and shop when inspiration strikes.

AF Blakemore & Son

AF Blakemore & Son will launch a SPAR Christmas campaign with prizes worth up to 100,000.

Merry Textmas is a 25-day text-to-winners competition streamed live from December 8th to January 1st at over 300 Blakemore retail and independent stores in SPARs Meridian & Welsh Guild.

It features both spot prize promotions and grand prize promotions.

The latter will consist of a weekly prize draw where customers will have the chance to win one of four prizes for Christmas: cash, a year of fuel, a year of energy, or a year of shopping at SPAR. can do.

Shoppers can play every day to win one of over 30,000 spot prizes redeemable in the SPAR store by sending a text. Each valid entry into the Spot Prize Promotion will also award one free entry into the weekly Grand Prize Promotion Draw.

People can win additional entries into the weekly grand prize draw by scanning the QR code on the poster in the SPAR store or by downloading the Merry Textmas app.

The app offers an in-store game that uses the customer’s camera to create an augmented reality Christmas tree, under which virtual gifts are placed.

Forever 21

To celebrate its first year on Roblox, Forever 21 has launched the F21 Metaverse Collection, the retailer’s first Metaverse-inspired fashion collection.

Available in stores and online, it features hoodies and t-shirts and is designed with elements of the brand’s virtual products, featuring a real-life version of Roblox’s Forever 21 Shop City’s best-selling Forever Beanie. It contains.

For the month of December, it will offer a limited edition virtual accessory collection, revealing one item each day available within 24 hours.

Mariah Carey

Pop star Mariah Carey will join Roblox in December through one of its Livetopia Experience platforms.

Mariah Carey’s Winter Wonderland aims to connect with the iconic artist and give people a unique way to enjoy her music with friends and family.

In December, holiday-themed treasure hunts, virtual item drops, and decorated Livetopia homes created with Carrie’s twins Moroccan and Monroe will be available, culminating in a virtual performance. increase.

For the grand finale, Carey performs a mix of old and new hits, including “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

The first night of four consecutive days of virtual performances will begin at 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday, December 21, with additional shows on the 22nd, 23rd and 24th at 7:00 PM EST. will be split.

There is also a virtual store offering exclusive merchandise, unlockable homes, cars, Christmas hats, etc. Certain exclusive items have special power-ups that users can use before, during, or after they use them within Livetopia. It contains.

Macy’s

FIT:MATCH announced that it will be launching Bra Fitting Experiences at the following Macy’s stores this holiday season. Queen’s Center (NY), Roosevelt Field (NY), South Portland (ME), South Shore Plaza (MA), Willowbrook (TX).

This technology allows shoppers to scan and within seconds, match the best bra based on their exact body shape.

