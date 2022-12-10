Strengthen software security with the SLSA framework





Organizations should implement a Software Artifact Supply Chain Level (SLSA) framework to ensure better software security and integrity when building software, Google protects its software supply chain After digging deep into best practices for doing so, Google advocates.

In a December 9 report, Google provided several recommendations for improving supply chain security. This includes the need for organizations to take more direct responsibility for open source software, the Log4J vulnerability and the SolarWinds breach.

Google’s report on software security is the first in a new “Perspectives on Security” research series that examines emerging security trends and how to address them. The report’s release marks his second anniversary from the SolarWinds breach disclosure, and its recommendations are based on Google’s analysis of that incident and numerous other software supply breaches on his chain since then. increase. This includes incidents involving public code repositories such as Codecov, Kaseya, and PyPI.

The breach has pushed software supply chain security to the top of corporate IT agendas. A recent report from Mandiant identified supply chain security breaches as contributing to 17% of all intrusions in 2021, up from less than 1% just a year ago. . In fact, supply chain issues were his second most common initial entry vector after software vulnerability exploits in 2021.

Two important points for security decision makers

Royal Hansen, VP of Engineering at Google, said:

First, as mentioned earlier, security leaders need to focus on adopting a more holistic approach to better defending against software supply chain attacks. across the software supply chain ecosystem,” he says.

SLSA (pronounced “salsa”) provides software developers with the controls and practices to ensure software security and integrity throughout the software development lifecycle through production. One of its main goals is to provide organizations with a way to prevent and detect tampering like the one that happened with SolarWinds. In SolarWinds, attackers injected malicious code and distributed it via signed software updates.

SLSA is a prescriptive checklist. In other words, it details the steps your organization should take. This includes, for example, verifying the provenance of all open source and third-party components within the software to ensure that the software has not been tampered with.

Among other things, organizations should be able to retain source code indefinitely and use tamper-proof provenance information to verify software integrity.

Google recognizes the SLSA framework as enabling organizations to optimize benefits such as the software bill of materials (SBOM), a list of all components for a particular piece of software.

take on more responsibility

Another key to improving supply chain security at the industry level is for organizations to protect their own open source and proprietary software supply chains, Google said.

This means ensuring that all software built or obtained from other sources implements baseline security standards and controls. As an example, Google pointed to the Minimum Viable Secure Product (MVSP) requirement for enterprise-ready software developed in collaboration with other companies such as Okta, Salesforce, Slack, and Venafi.

MVSP is a checklist of baseline security controls that software developers must implement, at a minimum, to ensure a reasonably secure product. Checklists include whether the software vendor or publisher publishes vulnerability reports, conducts self-assessments and external testing, and implements practices such as SSO, HTTPS, and security headers. It is included.

While software purchasers can use baselines to assess whether their products meet these requirements, larger companies may use standard questionnaires when triaging the security posture of their third-party software suppliers. Google says you can incorporate MVSP as According to Google, procurement teams can include them in request for proposal (RFP) documents and use them as a security baseline for vendor selection.

According to Hansen, security leaders and practitioners can also take other steps to strengthen the security of their software supply chains. “The report’s findings suggest a need to more fully understand software supply chain networks, identify potential risks, implement risk mitigation plans, and establish security requirements for software procurement. I am,” he said.

Security organizations can play a similar role, for example, by funding the Open Source Security Foundation (OSSF) and maintainers of open source software projects that find and fix security vulnerabilities in open source code. , says Hansen.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.darkreading.com/application-security/google-use-slsa-framework-for-better-software-security The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos