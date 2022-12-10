Prepare a thick Google search bar on your Android phone





A new search shortcut is also part of this redesign experiment

Google Search is a powerful tool that not only allows you to search the web, but also allows you to dig deeper into your Android smartphone. While Google regularly changes the algorithms running in the background to provide better results, the Google Search UI on Android hasn’t changed much in a while. But that’s probably going to change soon, as the search giant is testing a new facelift of the Google app for Android that adds some useful features.

At this year’s Search On event, Google made many announcements, including a new search bar in the Google app. The company didn’t share a deployment timeline at the time, but the Telegram channel that tracks all of Google’s development spotted a new search design for its Android handsets.

The most obvious change is the search bar, with voice and Lens search options unchanged. A new carousel of search suggestions appears just below the search bar. The first offers contextual options such as the ability to search through recent screenshots. This will also appear when you are trying to enter a search query. Scroll right in the carousel to see more suggestions, such as solving homework or identifying songs with Google Lens.

Google Search can already do all these things, but these handy shortcuts will help you easily access features or discover them for the first time. The bell icon for the Google app for Android. It’s right next to your profile picture and shows notifications for topics you’re subscribed to.

At this time, it’s not clear if Google is doing limited testing or actually rolling out these features to everyone. , it may take some time for Google to make it more widely available.

In addition to these visual upgrades, Google Search offers a lot more. For example, Google will soon be able to show you results even before you’ve finished typing. This is different from the search query suggestions that currently appear as you type. More features like this were announced at his Search On event in September and will be rolling out in the future.

