Local restaurant opens at Gainbridge Fieldhouse location





Kara and Monique Hawkins cook chicken wings, collard greens and fried cauliflower on the club level at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

“To do it with my family, nothing compares to that,” Kara said.

The mother-daughter duo are co-owners of Taste of Innova Wings and Greens. Their first location will open in the summer of 2021 at The Amp at 16 Tech.

“So for me to have a second location, a second location beyond that, you know, I’m so grateful to have this place on The Amp. said Kara.

The opportunity to open a permanent location at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this fall was awarded to the Hawkins family after a successful 2021 Guest Chef program at Fieldhouse.

Credit: WRTV

“We sold out all our games and broke some records by doing that. They wanted us to come back to secure a permanent spot.” Kara said.

Kara’s mother and co-owner, Monique, sees the second location as a great opportunity to market her business.

“We hope that you will have the opportunity to talk about this wonderful place, The Amp, and hopefully bring some of your fans here so they can enjoy not only our restaurant, but some of the restaurants here.” Monique said.

Amp is located in the 16 Tech Innovation District on the west side of Indy. All 21 restaurants and retailers are local and independent, and 50% are new concepts.

Credit: WRTV

Both Kara and Monique see the opportunity presented by The Amp as an opportunity to expand their restaurant to Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Amp offers monthly classes for entrepreneurs on topics such as food costs, menu development and catering. Plus, affordable rent and the opportunity to join an entire 16 Tech community, including over 500 employees and his 90 companies.

“Moms often say it’s not just about us. It’s about showing what we can do: cities, countries and beyond,” Cara said.

