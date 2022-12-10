Google’s single-stock ETF could get a boost in 2023





The first month of the new year can present bullish opportunities for investors. Especially since it’s filled with optimism after a rough 2022. For example, stocks like Google can get a bullish boost and traders can play the Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5.X Shares (GGLL) Single Exchange Traded Fund (ETF).

It could be a solid play-the-bounce deal, especially after a difficult 2022 for the tech industry. Inflation fears have weakened the stock markets of big tech companies, with many high-profile tech companies laying off in anticipation of slowing growth prospects into 2023.

Clearly, Google has not been immune to the economic headwinds that have hit Big Tech. The leading index for big tech, the Nasdaq 100, is down 30% over the year.

The Motley Fool reports that “Alphabet’s sales growth has slowed over the course of the year, reaching just 6% in the third quarter.” “It’s not surprising that earnings growth has slowed, even though the company blames macro headwinds, a strong dollar and comparability difficulties,” he said.

One reason, as the Motley Fool points out, is the cyclical nature of the advertising industry. Businesses are happy to spend when the economy is strong and scale back when the opposite happens.

“Advertising is, after all, a cyclical business and one of the first expenses companies cut when they anticipate a recession and save budgets,” says the Motley Fool article. . “That’s exactly what’s happening right now, as many of our Alphabet peers are reporting similar trends.”

Find Google bounces

Of course, once the US Federal Reserve gets inflation under control, it bodes well for economic growth. So a trader can use his GGLL to bounce Google’s stock price. GGLL seeks 150% leveraged investment results on a daily basis, resulting in higher volatility compared to his underlying GOOGL performance.

A looming recession could always dampen the bullish mood, but when it passes, Google could be poised to profit. and should perform well even in the current recession.

“Google’s parent company still dominates internet search, let alone the YouTube video platform, which creates huge profit margins for the company,” the article added.

