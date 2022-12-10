Why Google’s Support for Black Tech Nation Really Matters





At the outset of the Black Tech Nation and Google partnership celebration, Kelauni Jasmyn reminded attendees ranging from investors to technologists: The black community is still pretty underrepresented in the tech world.

Case in point: typically only 1% of VC goes to black founders. Jasmyn explained that access to capital can be a barrier to entry for black technologists and founders into the space. This is unfortunate because tech entrepreneurship presents a huge opportunity to build wealth within the black community.

That’s one of the reasons Black technologists are supported by networks and funding, and appreciate Google’s support in building the foundations to advance their work.

The plan was to invite 60 guests to Thursday night’s event. But in the end, he had 120 supporters fill a packed room inside Google’s Bakery Square office. Throughout the night, guests celebrated the Black Tech Nation’s efforts, heard from local founders, and discussed what they wanted Pittsburgh’s tech future to look like.

When Jasmyn came to Pittsburgh for Academy Pittsburgh’s web development bootcamp in 2016, he found that connecting with other Black technologists and entrepreneurs is often easier said than done. . So she told the crowd that she founded her non-profit Black Tech Nation to fill an unmet need.

I started trying to put together a little bit for people who look like me in the tech industry. And in the last few years, we’ve grown into a much more company. From the very beginning, we have received the patronage of many people.

Black Tech Nation has created Black Tech Nation Ventures, a $50 million fund in 2021. We have been investing in startups since December last year and continue to grow, thanks in part to funding from our corporate partners, including Google.

The nonprofit was previously mostly funded by foundations, but Google represents the first Big Tech partnership, Jasmyn told Technical.ly. Google will bring additional resources, visibility and deeper roots to the nonprofit sector to help make it a space for black entrepreneurs and technologists.

And in September, Black Tech Nation Ventures was selected as one of six black-led venture capital firms in the US as part of a $60 million allocation from Google’s CapitalG investment fund. (Specific financial details have not been disclosed.)

Jasmyn already has ties to the company since her days as a technologist, and thought of Google when it was trying to get support for the expansion of the Black Tech Nations, she said Thursday.

In the summer of 2020, she noticed more companies interested in showing her financial backing.

In 2020, I was contacted by people who were finally ready to make the promise that George Floyd was viciously murdered, Jasmine said. exchanged. I told them my vision and they loved it. So we decided to partner with Pittsburgh’s existing Black He tech entrepreneurs to not only spotlight them, but to continue their support and growth.

Support for the Black Tech Nation goes beyond businesses.

Among the speakers at the celebratory event was Lieutenant Governor-Elect Austin Davis, who explained that the event was the first in his recent position as soon-to-be-inaugurated lieutenant governor. During his time as a Pennsylvania legislator, Mr. Davis sponsored legislation to support investment in tech career education, and Mon He attended seminars for small businesses in the Valley area.

However, as he told the crowd, he showed up at this celebration only because the influential Jasmine asked him to.

When Kellauni called, I listened and Davis quipped.

Recalling the trajectory of the campaign, Davis said he had the opportunity to meet with several black entrepreneurs and looked forward to supporting them in his new capacity. He acknowledged that he still has a long way to go in helping black entrepreneurs.

In reality, the state government is well behind his goals in terms of purchasing power. He said we were the biggest buyers in the Commonwealth and needed to put money in our mouths.

Davis praised Black Tech Nation Ventures for being an organization that already helps black founders succeed, citing plans to create a Black Business Center and support for black businesses from the Department of Regional Social and Economic Development. Used for investment.

I know there is a lot of work ahead over the next four years, but I am confident that together we can make Pennsylvania a leader in black business.

Jim Gibbs, co-founder and CEO of Meter Feeder, told the audience that as a black man in tech, the problem with being successful isn’t just imposter syndrome, it’s erasure. His name has been attached to his successful mobile parking his platform and Google’s he is also one of the 2021 Black Founders Fund winners, but some people believe he was his 1980s I don’t believe you are coding from

Luckily, there was a Google employee who saw his potential. Among them was Paul Buchheit, an engineer best known for developing Gmail, and Matt Cutts, another of his Google engineers who led the SafeSearch team. Cutts, in particular, was his second investor in Meter Feeders.

Gibbs said Matt Cutts believed me, but Paul Buchheit believed me because I could sit there and talk to him about the art of computer programming.The reason for this [Black Tech Nation Ventures] Because we need to find someone who really believes in us.

Reflecting on the event, Jasmyn told Technical.ly that he felt it was just what he needed to build trust with the tech community and the wider Black Pittsburgh community.

Above all, she wants people to know that the partnership is about Pittsburgh.

Giving money to communities that need it and providing capital to communities that need it will help level the playing field for technology and entrepreneurship opportunities, Jasmyn said. .

Atiya Irvin-Mitchell is a 2022-2023 squad member for Report for America. This is an initiative of The Groundtruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. This position is supported by Heinz Endowments. -30-

