This week was the first feature removal since the arrival of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. Therefore, many of the changes included were limited to that particular phone. With that said, there are those who still rely on the old Pixel for daily drivers not being left out in the cold. Google is bringing some Pixel 7 tools to the camera app just days after overhauling the macro mode on its latest flagship.

Of course, macro mode is exclusive to the Pixel 7 Pro, so naturally, you won’t see that update here. — contains some important changes. As spotted by 9to5Google, the update has been applied to his previous Pixel via the Play Store and has made some changes to the device dating back to the Pixel 4a series.

These phones are catching up, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that none of these are “new” features. I’ve seen Today’s patch includes double-tap zoom functionality. As you can imagine, a double-tap anywhere in the frame in front of you zooms in by 2x, and a second double-tap zooms out. Very handy to use this for one-handed shooting on my Pixel 7. I’m glad it will be available for older phones as well.

Saving photos to your private gallery is now easier than ever, as long-pressing the gallery shortcut gives you the option to switch where your files are saved. Meanwhile, 9to5 reports that Familiar Faces is back on the app after his seven-month hiatus.

Unfortunately Night Sight is the same as the Pixel 7 series. Google’s latest phones allow you to manually adjust the exposure time, but on my he Pixel 6 it remains a simple on/off toggle with autoexposure. Not sure if this change applies to older phones. I hope it’s included in Camera 8.8. For now, grab this update from the Play Store or visit APK Mirror to get the latest APK of him. The holiday season is a great time to take pictures. Let’s start snapping.

