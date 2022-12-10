First time for Google to be registered in Pakistan





Workers walk the lanes of Google’s Bayview campus in Mountain View, California, June 27, 2022. AFPMore

Islamabad: Alphabet’s Google was the first to register as a company with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), paving the way for other multinationals to open offices in the country.

Google’s Certificate of Registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan.photo by author

The US-based tech giant has registered with the SECP in line with the 2021 Illegal Online Content Removal and Blocking (Procedures, Monitoring and Protection) Regulations, requiring social media companies to open offices in the country. was.

Speaking to Geo News, Information Technology and Telecommunications Minister Syed Aminul Haque said other social media platforms would also open offices in Pakistan following the registration of the American multinational technology company.

TikTok will soon open an office in Pakistan. He said businesses were reluctant due to a lack of trust and inconsistent policies, but his ministry maintained that it would provide full support to foreign companies.

The Pakistani government requires companies to register as per their social media regulations, and Google has registered as a company in this context.

Your data is safe when our servers are built in Pakistan. All company data, including social media, is still stored outside Pakistan today.

