The most searched words for 2022 are: Google





As the new year approaches, Google is giving us a glimpse of what 2022 will look like for Canadians, based on the most popular search terms entered on the site.

Earlier this month, the platform released a list of Canada’s most viral web searches for 2022, including words, movies and people.

“This year’s top search trends and news stories are filled with moments that connect Canadians,” said the accompanying news release.

This included connecting and having fun virtually in an easy online way.

According to Google, Wordle was Canada’s most popular trending search in 2022. A Canadian spin-off of the game called “Canuckle” also made the top 10 nationally.

According to data collected by Google, Canadians searched for terms for learning purposes, searching for events like the World Cup, and reading news about Russia’s war in Ukraine. Queen Elizabeth’s death and the US midterm elections were her two other significant international events in 2022 that made Canada’s list.

Celebrities were also objects of Canadian curiosity. The trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard was a popular search topic on Canadian computers. Will Smith’s slap at the Oscars ceremony brought the Canadian to Hollywood headlines.

North of the border, the reopening of the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) in Toronto was another term Google highlighted.

Top Search Trends:

1. Wardle

2. Ukraine

3. World Cup

4. Queen Elizabeth

5. Betty White

6. Bob Saget

7. Anne Heche

8. Canuckle

9. Johnny Depp

10. Will Smith

Canadian News Search Trends

When it comes to news searches in particular, Ukraine tops the list, with Rogers outages affecting thousands of customers and monkeypox, a viral disease that began spreading in Canada earlier this year. it is continuing.

Google reports that Lisa Laflam, CNE, the US midterm elections, and the Saskatchewan stabbing were also heavily searched this year.

The 10 most popular news search trends were 2022 World Cup, 2022 Oscars and 2022 Freedom Convoy.

Question

Canadians didn’t seem happy to get the latest update.

For example, Canadians didn’t just search for the latest information on the conflict in Ukraine. They also “tried to understand why Russia was attacking Ukraine and how to help Ukraine.

These are the top 10 “whys” asked by Canadians this year.

1. Why is Russia attacking Ukraine?

2. Why is Rogers down?

3. Why did Will (Smith) slap Chris (Rock)?

4. Why is Ukraine not a member of NATO?

5. Why are formulas missing?

6. Why is gas so expensive now?

7. Why are truck drivers protesting?

8. Why am I short on Tylenol?

9. Why are cryptocurrencies falling?

10. Why did Liz Truss resign?

According to Google, Canadians also wanted to know “how” they could help, such as how to get involved in something, how to pronounce their name correctly.

Here are the top 10 “how” questions people searched for in 2022:

1. How to watch the World Cup

2. How to conduct a COVID rapid test

3. How to help Ukraine

4. How to get the vaccine QR code

5. How to create NFTs

6. How to pronounce Kiev

7.How to evolve Sharkade

8. How to respec Elden Ring

9. How to evolve Cosmog in Pokemon GO

10. How to pronounce Qatar

Searching for culture and entertainment

Regarding culture and entertainment, according to Google, Canadians were deeply involved in pop culture. Contains the top 10 lists of searched celebrities, movies and shows in 2022.

top celebrity

1. Johnny Depp

2. Will Smith

3. Amber Heard

4. Chris Rock

5. Adam Levine

6. King Charles

7. Jada Pinkett Smith

8. Julia Fox

9. Bruce Willis

10. Mary J. Blige

top movies

1. Charm

2. Top Gun

3. Batman

4. Thor: Love and Thunder

5. Turning Red

6. Black Adam

7. Anywhere, All at Once

8. Morbius

9. Uncharted

10. Don’t Worry Darling

top tv series

1. Monsters: The Story of Jeffrey Dahmer

2. Euphoria

3. Stranger Things

4. Anna’s invention

5. Watcher

6. Dragon House

7. Moon Knight

8. Yellowstone

9. The Boys

10. Beautiful Summer

At the FIFA World Cup and Winter Olympics, Canadians spent time learning about these sports online, proving that Canada is more than just a hockey country.

top sports searches

1. World Cup

2. Olympic medal count

3. Calgary Flames

4. Olympics

5. CFL Score

6. T20 World Cup 2022

7. Asian Cup 2022

8. Canadian soccer

9. Golden State Warriors

10. Indian Wells Tennis

top athlete

1. Guy Lafleur

2. Novak Djokovic

3. Antonio Brown

4. Serena Williams

5. Eileen Goo

6. Kamil Valiev

7. Felix Auger is very different

8. Mitchell Miller

9. Johnny Gaudreau

10. Kirby’s Roof

Coverage for this article was paid for through The Afghan Journalists in Residence Project funded by Meta.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/climate-and-environment/google-s-top-trends-what-did-canadians-search-for-in-2022-1.6189186 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos