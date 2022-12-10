Publishers are rethinking their dependence on Google after GAM’s outage





Google gave the world a surprise taste of the ad-free internet this week. And publishers who rely on the tech giant’s ad-serving software were reminded of just how much power Google has over their ad revenue.

Google Ad Manager (GAM) was unavailable for approximately three hours on Thursday night for web, app, and video inventory. All ad placements delivered through GAM, even those monetized by his SSPs other than Google, have taken a turn for the worse, with revenues coming in at a time when publishers of all sizes can barely afford to lose revenue. Lost.

According to Google employees who worked to restore the service, the GAM service has since been restored and Google has identified and fixed the issue.

But according to Matt Barash, Senior Vice President of Americas and Global Publishing at Index Exchange, the outage left the publisher with an entire page blank.was the longest [GAM outage] In memory and eternity by the standards of the fourth quarter, he said.

According to Google, the global GAM outage began around 8:06 PM ET and lasted until 10:40 PM ET. However, some publishers said they began to see signs of an outage starting around 7:04 p.m. ET.

The publisher confirmed that impressions and revenue delivered via GAM dropped to zero. One publisher, who asked to share the data anonymously, shared a chart showing how revenue was impacted by the outage.

Consider the number of publishers GAM serves worldwide, this time of year when digital ad spending peaked, and the macroeconomic factors that caused ad spending to be lower than we’ve seen in previous years. Last night’s outage had a significant impact on the publisher’s bottom line, said Paul Bannister, chief strategy officer at CafeMedia. Every dollar matters now.

But the worse the timing, the worse it could have been. Luckily, this was relatively late at night for US customers, so traffic was a little lighter and the larger campaigns should have run later in the day, says Scott, an ad tech expert and industry consultant. Messer said.

Assuming constant impressions per hour, 3 hours of downtime would cost the publisher approximately 12.5% ​​of daily GAM revenue, or approximately 0.4% of monthly GAM revenue.

But 0.4% of the big number is another big number, so given its size and spread, it’s unlikely Google will provide publishers with compensation for lost revenue, Messer said. .

According to Krzysztof Franaszek, ad tech researcher and founder of Adalytics, Google will likely not be bound by uptime service level agreements (SLAs) with publishers. This is insane, he said. [Publishers are] We rely heavily on this software and there is no warranty from the vendor that the product will work as intended.

Messer agreed that there is no SLA from Google for GAM. There are basic terms of the platform and there is usually an order form for each specific customer.

Google declined to comment on its plans to complete Publisher as a result of the GAM service disruption.

This episode shows just how much of the open web’s programmatic infrastructure relies on Google’s ad tech, but publishers have other ways to rewire their inventory when things go wrong. .

Barash said he suspects publishers are putting a renewed focus on backup plans in case of an outage. Hedging is critical in an industry where exclusivity often amplifies risk and exposure.

One example is Salon, where a GAM outage cost them about $500 in revenue before ad tech partner Sovrn stopped bleeding.Ads were down for about 2 hours, but were able to resume ad serving [on Salon] Sovrn’s director of advertising management, Carson McGrath, said bypassing ad requests to GAM and serving programmatic ads from SSP partners led to an outage around 9 p.m. ET.

Messer said that instead of having an ad server render the ad, it could render the ad directly from Prebid or another header bidding solution. So while backup ad servers aren’t needed, publishers may want to consider connecting directly to demand sources, he said. This may lead some programmatic-only publishers to rethink their entire stack. Skipping Google’s requests is expensive, but you can fully monetize your site without an ad server by showing header bidding ads directly on your site.

Another approach, Franaszek said, could be to put in place a system to serve fallback ads from direct deals embedded in website code in case the programmatic ad doesn’t load. Such safeguards are used by some publishers, such as The Washington Post, he added.

According to Messer, the hardcoded AdSense and video ad serving done outside of GAM was still running. Let’s not forget that code-on-his-page juggernauts such as Taboola and Outbrain were still generating revenue for publishers as well.

All in all, the GAM outage has fueled an antitrust argument against Google’s sovereignty over digital advertising. The incident is a stark reminder of how web publishers rely on Google and the company’s firm grip on the advertising services market, he said. It also serves as a reminder of the importance of independent ad tech, the need for options, and the growing choice of providers in the industry.

But while Google may be one of the biggest targets of scrutiny in the advertising industry, how Google handled the incident is good for the company, Messer said. This could have happened to anyone, he said, and it was still a very quick recovery for a global blackout. Having such a solid technology partner operating the backbone of the internet’s revenue is actually great.

The incident also got me thinking about how much the open web advertising infrastructure is slowing the Internet down. It was an interesting experiment exploring how publishers can optimize parts of their digital advertising experience to make websites and apps load significantly faster, he said.

Publishers have a unique opportunity to measure how ad loads affect time on site and pages per session. Emry Downinghall, senior vice president of programmatic revenue and strategy at Unwind Media, tweeted that Google has created an internet-wide ad-free test. Timing in Q4 sucks [its] An opportunity for publishers to see which UX metrics were impacted during the outage.

