



More than a year after its debut, a glimpse of how it works

Google is responsible for several AI- and ML-enabled features introduced in Android, such as Live Translate and Smart Reply. User data from these two services never goes to Google thanks to Android’s private computing core, but similar services typically rely on cloud-based data models. In fact, as some community-developed utilities recently revealed, a lot of data is constantly being streamed to Google and other service providers to make this feature work. To allay privacy concerns, Google has released a new technical whitepaper explaining how Android’s private computing core has evolved.

Android 12 included some cosmetic improvements, but when it comes to privacy and security, the Private Computing Core (PCC) has improved with a new privacy dashboard and the ability for apps and services to access your camera and microphone. One of the biggest upgrades in addition to the when indicator. PCC helps improve the security of machine learning and AI processing tasks on devices by isolating them from other processes and the web. All sensitive data streams are handled in isolated processes defined as part of the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and controlled by public Android APIs.

If your phone running Android 12+ prefers to use PCC for on-device processing, you might wonder how machine learning models actually learn. Well, Google explains (in very vague terms, using comics) that distributed training of the learning models behind these awesome features is the way to go.

On-device machine learning data can only leave the private sandbox through Android’s private computing services. This encrypts this data and makes it impossible to extract private data from it. The encrypted results from thousands of devices are then aggregated and only the aggregate can be decrypted. As these models explore patterns in sample data and learn how to identify them, Google may limit the amount they share or add noise to obscure unique data (1 prevent the collection of data from a single contributor (from a single phone). The AI/ML model is then sent back to the user in small nuggets with their newly discovered skills. From there, more test data is collected and the cycle continues to retrain the model.

The model actively used by devices remains static with no visible improvement until Google rolls out an update, but this also means that your phone is constantly pinging third-party servers. It also means that we are not constantly feeding and receiving personal data related to these AI/ML models. running behind the scenes. The advantage of Google’s chosen method is that the handset must be idle, charging, and connected to Wi-Fi to initiate the ML optimization process, so there is no visible impact on battery life. .

If you’re interested in all the details, I recommend reading Google’s technical whitepaper for researchers. It includes all privacy structures and detailed descriptions of all the processes the company has built with his PCC.

PCC has been operational since Android 12 was introduced, working to keep data private while improving AI and ML for the benefit of the entire Android community. The enhancements achieved by this aren’t always noticeable, but Google should be grateful for incremental enhancements to the capabilities of various AI and ML capabilities.

