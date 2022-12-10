Pentagon becomes multi-cloud! Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Oracle Collaborate on His $9 Billion JWCC Deal





Taking a very significant leap into the modern world, the Department of Defense has abandoned its desire to choose a single cloud provider and instead opted for four hyperscalers (Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Oracle.

There’s no doubt that a tremendous amount of conversation and paperwork has to take place before this project actually begins, but there are already two very important achievements in this deal win column. .

The Department of Defense has agreed to eliminate one vendor that fits all ideas. And now, we are embracing a multi-cloud reality that has permeated how midsize and large organizations optimize their strategies and operations.

The Department of Defense is one of the largest spenders on the planet and has taken the time to create procurement processes and policies that are as agile and flexible as Mount Everest. And the U.S. military now has access to the best that four of his four greatest technology companies in the world can offer, rather than being flexibly tied to what only one can offer. became.

This is the core value and beauty of multicloud. Customers can choose and choose the best supplier for their specific needs, while at the same time giving the various cloud providers of their choice a way to break free from competition and work together to give their customers what they want. You can request to learn. desire.

About seven months ago, we posted a Cloud Wars Minute video that touched on the Pentagon’s latest failed attempt to select a sole cloud provider as the technology foundation for the U.S. military’s combat capabilities. I called the three-minute video of him “From AWS to Microsoft: A JEDI Contract Fairy Tale.” My main point was that this single-vendor approach is an unworkable fantasy, with competing parties including the Pentagon and various hyperscalers. All the deals were going to charm us with his goofy JEDI mind tricks. (JEDI was the previous acronym for this transaction, now called JWCC for Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability.)

In that video, I said that this single-vendor approach never works. Because, as history has shown us in the early days of JEDI’s misadventures, the Pentagon gave entire gigantic deals to a single vendor (first was Amazon) and then to others. Appealing, the Department of Defense would choose any other single cloud his provider (next was Microsoft).

Winners are announced, losers appeal, the appeals process drags on, politicians get involved and the worst results are added to the mix, making a terrible mess even worse.

What I recommended was that the Pentagon would wake up and join the 21st century, take a multi-cloud approach, and break up the multi-billion dollar contracts so that the U.S. military could get the best of each of these four extraordinary cloud providers. It was to be able to acquire the function.

So it’s great to see this result. I also hope that in four years he will be ignoring who does what and instead harnessing the power of multi-cloud to build a safer world for everyone.

To see more Cloud Wars content, including all recorded sessions from the live Cloud Wars Expo in June, sign up for the Cloud Wars Expo On-Demand Pass here. The On-Demand Pass included with your Accelerated Economy subscription gives you access to approximately 40 hours of valuable educational content.

