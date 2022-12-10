Challenges of Evolving Sales Processes





Kirsti Harefallet comments on a new insight report on healthcare professionals, purchasing engagement, and selling styles.

Change purchase route

If you’re involved in marketing or selling to healthcare professionals, you’ve experienced the complexities of procurement.

The days of simply manufacturing devices and selling them to healthcare providers through distributors are long gone. In short, KPMG is making a power play in medical devices 2030 to avoid the commodity trap. Value is the new synonym for success, prevention is the positive clinical outcome, and intelligence is the new competitive advantage.

To succeed, medical device businesses must reshape their traditional business and operating models by investing in enabling technology that integrates intelligence, services beyond the device. In addition, they must reposition themselves for the future competitive landscape and adapt to the challenges presented by new entrants, new technologies, and new markets. And finally, it is critical to reconfigure their position in the future value chain by connecting directly with patients and consumers, vertically integrating them, and considering their transformation into a one-stop-shop of care.

Leverage your sales experience to overcome multiple barriers to success

Studies show that even after being published as a standard of care guideline, it takes 10-15 years for the average medical technology to become widely adopted, and in most cases it declines or fails long before that. . So how do you compete in an increasingly competitive market where healthcare workers’ time and availability are paramount? This is a perennial question, and to explore this topic, we interviewed a range of experienced healthcare professionals about how they view the sales process and buying experience from their unique perspectives.

There are two messages that have been clearly conveyed to us. First, it’s not just the price. Cheaper copies of the original devices and services are viewed with suspicion and the main assumption is that corners have been cut. , claiming evidence that the product still meets stringent standards.

Or, as surgeons state, if a new or modified product has not been validated in the clinical community, we will file a complaint, but our complaint will always be taken seriously. We were able to obtain improved quality drapes, sutures, and IV needles when we were not reaching the scratch.

Second, the days of pushy salespeople are definitely over. Interviews confirm that while brands, products and services are very important and set the price of entry into consideration, they are still difficult for most suppliers to use as differentiators. The main driver of customer loyalty appears to be sales experience.

Or, as an experienced physical therapist puts it, the best sales people have some insight into what I’m really doing, how I’m performing, and what I put down. I understand the decisions that can be made and that we need to involve someone else.

Using Insights in Marketing and Sales

Research shows that to change the way customers buy, suppliers must teach them something new about their business and set a clear course of action. The question is, can this be used to build trust and strengthen relationships?

According to the Nursing Director we spoke to, smart people make sure they have insight into national policies and care failures and put products and services in that context. If you have a referral/advocate from an NHS/government facility in. I know they understand our quality requirements. Expanding my learning and creating advocates for other nursing directors really impressed me.

Finally, the importance of helping the whole process should not be underestimated. One respondent said that what I am asking for is very specific, but there is so much bureaucracy in the public sector that it is difficult to overcome barriers, overcome difficulties, and how much time is needed for everything. I need someone who understands what it takes. And don’t panic. If you have special knowledge in difficult areas such as contracts, law, or intellectual property, this is a huge bonus.

An example of a company listening to the needs of the healthcare community and adding value beyond pure product sales is Smith & Nephew in designing the WOUND COMPASS Clinical Support app. They experienced how an increasing number of non-wound specialists are treating chronic wounds, and limited wound care education and experience, combined with reduced trust and poor adherence to formulary guidelines. To reduce real-world variability, they worked closely with experienced wound care professionals to create a framework and ultimately a digital tool to aid in wound assessment and decision-making. Did. Its usefulness has been validated by his 70 clinicians through 400 evaluations.

Conclusion for the medtech sector: To overcome multiple barriers to purchase, ensure you gain insights used to design products and services throughout the sales process, not just the innovation stage. And don’t push the price. KMPG concludes: The risk for companies that cannot bring their case to the evolving value chain is to remain in the middle and become commoditized.

