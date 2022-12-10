Talroo continues its winning streak with a Brandon Hall Group Bronze Award for Excellence in Talent Acquisition Technology.





Longest-running and most prestigious award in human capital management names Talroo Bronze for best-in-class technology that delivers measurable benefits to an organization’s talent strategy with its innovative Essential Worker Talent Platform I was.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Talroo, a leading provider of technology that accelerates the recruitment of essential workers, announces that it has been awarded the Brandon Hall Group Bronze Award for Top Talent Acquisition. increase. Acquisition technology category. Companies and solution providers around the world have submitted applications showcasing how technology can be used to improve human capital management in their organizations. Each award was judged by an international panel of industry experts based on business value, technological innovation, unique differentiators, technical capabilities and measurable results.

Through its unique talent audience, proprietary matching technology, and performance-based model, Talroo wins Bronze Award in its category, helping corporate employers find ideal candidates for high-volume hiring while reducing hiring costs Recognized for what you can do. Launched in 2021, the Tarroo Ad Platform will give customers access to all of Talroo’s solutions, including his Talroo Pro, Talroo Events and Talroo Insights. Services provided by Talroo include Job Ads, Recruitment Event Ads, and Recruitment Marketing Intelligence.

Talroo Wins Best Talent Acquisition Technology at Brandon Hall Group Bronze Awards

tweet this

“Our research shows that more than half of organizations say advancing their HCM technology ecosystem is critical to the future of work success. Technology award winners are pacesetters to ensure employers are in control—the edge tools we need to evolve and thrive in the challenging environments we all work in,” said Brandon. Rachel Cook, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Awards Programs, Hall Group.

“We are honored to recognize the foresight and ingenuity of our technology award winners!” said Mike Cooke, CEO of Brandon Hall Group. “Our survey shows that more than 80% of his employers are optimistic about his 2023 digital transformation progress, thanks to these organizations and individuals focusing on technology innovation. .”

Talroo CEO Thad Price said: “Technology is more important than ever to the success of human capital management and we are honored to receive this prestigious Brandon Hall Award. We will continue to innovate so that we can connect this to life-changing opportunities.”

Winners are posted at https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group runs the largest and longest running recognition program in human capital management. As an independent His HCM research and analytics firm, they conduct research in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition, and Human Resources/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies assist organizations by providing strategic insights to executives and practitioners responsible for growth and performance.

Combining research and award best practices, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients worldwide and delivered world-class research and advice for over 28 years. At its core is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking, and unlimited access to data and analysts. Membership empowers executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems in partnership with Analyst Advisory Services aimed at putting research into action in a practical and efficient manner. I can do it.

Brandon Hall Group also launched a professional certification for business and human capital management professionals to upskill themselves and gain qualifications for career advancement. (www.brandonhall.com)

About Tarroux

Talroo is the must-have talent platform that connects companies and job seekers. Talroo enables companies to find the ideal candidates and reduce hiring costs through proprietary matching technology, unique talent audiences, and a pay-for-performance model. Talroo has been named to his Inc. 500/5000 list of fastest growing companies for the sixth year in a row, and has been named to the Austin Business Journal’s Fast 50 list for the fifth year in a row. In 2022, we won Lighthouse Research & Advisory’s HR Tech Award for Best Overall Solution in Talent Acquisition. The Best Companies to Work for in America by the National Management Resource Association. The TALiNT Partners’ Tiara Talent Tech Star Awards US; and the Brandon Hall Group Bronze Award for Excellence in Talent Acquisition Technology. For more information, please visit https://www.talroo.com/.

Sauce Taruro

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/talroo-continues-its-winning-streak-by-securing-a-brandon-hall-group-bronze-award-for-excellence-in-the-best-advance-in-talent-acquisition-technology-category-301698895.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos