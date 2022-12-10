Soft Tech Innovation Ltd obtains PCI





Soft tech Innovation Ltd, known as ‘aamarPay’, is one of the country’s most prominent payment gateway companies and has achieved the industry’s highest rating for payment data security – Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards (PCI – DSS) certification. did.

The PCI Council approved QSA “Enterprise Infosec Consultants” will make the official announcement on December 7th and read the press release.

From ‘aamarPay’, AM Ishtique Sarwar, Managing Director. Abdul Muktadir Azad, COO. Imtiaz Bin Gias, Director and CTO. Md Rafat Hossain, Vice President of Products and Engineering. The certification event was also attended by his network and infrastructure engineer Nagib Mahfuz Plabon.

At the same time, Moshiul Islam, CEO of Enterprise InfoSec Consultants. Md Jahangir Alam, COO. Md Rawfur Rahman, Governance Risk and Compliance; The event was also attended by Md Faridul Islam, Head of Marketing.

It is the second largest online payment gateway system in Bangladesh. “aamarPay” has been working continuously since 2015, by implementing beautiful, simple, flexible and secure financial technology on both e-commerce and f-commerce platforms, enabling various B2B, B2C, C2B, We provide robust online payment systems for C2C legal entities.

“aamarPay” has always been committed to data security discipline and compliance. The team has also been relentless in ensuring that all business technical and behavioral procedures comply with the strictest industry standards. “aamarPay” also has robust network systems to maintain the security of customer information and conducts regular transaction monitoring and network audit programs.

PCI DSS, the data security standard for the credit card industry, is a widely accepted policy that enhances the security of credit and debit card transactions and helps protect cardholders from misuse of their personal information. PCI DSS is recognized by MasterCard, Visa, Diner, and JCB.

PCI DSS focuses on three aspects of security policy implementation: data privacy, integrity, and availability.

PCI DSS functionality enables all types of online transactions such as utility bills, tuition fees, recharges, subscription-based recurring payments, and bill payments without entering card details each time became.

The newly added aamarPay Super Pay app will further benefit customers with the convenience of completing online payments faster.

Earlier this year, ‘aamarPay’ obtained a Payment System Operator (PSO) License from Bangladesh Bank under the Bangladesh Payment System Regulation, 2014 (BPSSR-2014).

