



The banking and payments industry remains a hotbed of innovation due to ever-changing consumer expectations. Rapid technological developments in the banking and payments space aimed at providing consumers with a seamless experience are driving competitors to leverage new technologies such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, cybersecurity and embedded finance to compete. are becoming increasingly important to industry participants. To stay relevant and grow in the market. In the last three years alone, he has over 92,000 patents filed and granted in the banking industry, according to a GlobalDatas report on cybersecurity in the banking industry.

However, not all innovations are the same, nor are they always on the rise. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects a typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerated adoption before finally reaching stable maturity.

Identifying where specific innovations are on this journey, especially those in the emerging or accelerating stages, is essential to understanding current levels of adoption and future trajectory and impact.

60+ innovations shaping the banking industry

According to GlobalDatas Technology Foresights, which plotted the S-curve of the banking industry using an innovation intensity model built on over 195,000 patents, there are over 60 innovation areas shaping the future of the industry.

Biometric payments, encryption for secure transmissions, and public-key cryptography protocols are some of the accelerating innovation areas where adoption is steadily increasing. Mature innovation areas include biometric payer/payee authentication and voice-based payer/payee authentication, which are now well established in the industry.

The Cybersecurity Innovation S-Curve in the Banking Industry

Validating money transfers is a key innovation area in cybersecurity

Bank account verification is the process of verifying funds sent or received from a genuine bank account. Also known as funding source verification, this process ensures that the associated account is a valid bank account.

GlobalDatas’ analysis also reveals the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patent activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 10 companies, including technology vendors, established banking firms and promising start-ups working to develop and apply funds transfer verification.

Key Players in Funds Transfer Verification Are Disruptive Innovations in the Banking Industry

Application diversity measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly classifies companies into niches or diverse innovators.

Geographic coverage refers to the number of different countries in which each relevant patent is registered, reflecting the breadth of intended geographic application, from global to local.

Licentia Group is one of the leading patent applicants in the funds transfer verification process. The company has applied for a patent providing a solution for secure authentication of individuals. The present invention includes a method and apparatus for securely entering a user’s identifier, such as a PIN. Other significant patent applicants in this field include Seiko Epson, Intel, Memjet Technology and Flexiworld Technologies.

When it comes to application versatility, Memjet Technology stands out. Midea Holding and Flexiworld Technologies came in second and third respectively. In terms of geographic coverage, Apple takes the top spot, followed by Licentia Group and Intel.

To better understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the banking industry, visit GlobalDatas’ latest Thematic Research Report on Cybersecurity in Banks.

GlobalData, a leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying data, research, and analysis used to create this article.

GlobalDatas Patent Analytics tracks patent filings and grants from offices around the world. We use text analysis and formal patent taxonomies to group patents into key thematic areas and link them to specific companies in the world’s largest industries.

