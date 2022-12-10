UCF Wins Air Force Research Laboratory Competition to Develop Space Debris Technology





An interdisciplinary team of researchers from CREOL, The College of Optics and Photonics, and UCF’s Department of Physics seized the opportunity to develop a system that uses photonics to more accurately visualize space debris.

The UCF team won the Air Force Research Laboratory’s (AFRL) Quantum-inspired Efficient Information Extraction for Electro-optic Systems Grand Challenge, sponsored by the National Security Innovation Network (NSIN), with $125,000 in research funding. The competition will continue over the next nine months with four development phases, with potential awards of up to $500,000 to develop high-resolution space imaging solutions.

We look forward to working with UCF on the next phase of this epic challenge, said Sarah Krug, Laser Radar Optics Research Engineer at the AFRL Sensor Directorate, in an NSIN release. We are confident in our well-defined solution to our problem and look forward to seeing how their photonic lantern technology impacts quantum-inspired high-resolution sensing. increase.

The UCF project PQI2: Photonic Quantum Inspired Imager is led by CREOL Professors Stephen Eikenberry and Rodrigo Amezcua-Correa. It is also supported by CREOL PhD Candidate, US Space Command Major Matthew Cooper, and Kelly Donaldson-Hannah, Assistant Professor of Physics and member of UCF’s Planetary Science Group.

We are honored that AFRL has chosen to support our approach to this growing problem, says Eikenberry. We look forward to combining our proven photonic lanterns with new innovations in hardware to accurately identify and characterize space debris at unprecedented resolution.

AFRL solicits white papers from small businesses, large defense contractors, and other universities to address the problem of man-made space debris detection and characterization of asteroids, comets, and interstellar objects Did. The challenge was to design and demonstrate a device that can sense beyond traditional imaging limits such as the Rayleigh diffraction limit and reproduce images of sensed objects. AFRL will use the UCF team’s results in building advanced systems for the future.

Our team’s advanced technology and expertise in photonic lantern hardware will allow us to use new solutions that can approach the limits of quantum resolution, says Amezcua-Correa. In other words, our system produces sharp images using the new technology we create at UCF.

Space debris poses a serious threat to future space research and commercialization in the United States and around the world. Since the space age began with the launch of mankind’s first artificial satellite, Sputnik, in 1957, this problem has become more and more serious.

Unfortunately, Eikenberry says it’s common for space assets to be intentionally destroyed once their operational life is over. In addition, advances in space technology and operations introduce new risks of malicious destruction of spacecraft and satellites by adversaries, further increasing space debris.

Current research estimates 100 million pieces of space debris in orbit, many of which are too small to be tracked by current imaging techniques. Debris as small as a marble moving at orbital velocities of 17,500 miles per hour can cause end-of-mission damage to spacecraft and satellites.

If a satellite hits space debris, it could disrupt its ability to monitor hurricanes, distribute GPS navigation signals, and provide critical communications links to U.S. military personnel in hazardous areas around the world. says Cooper. Collisions with manned spacecraft can be fatal.

NASA, the US Space Force, the entire commercial space industry, and world leaders are speaking out about the potentially devastating effects of space junk. Because of the potential for damage from such small objects, the White House has stressed the need to limit the debris created during space operations and to improve the ability to track, characterize, and even remove or destroy debris. announced the National Orbital Debris Implementation Plan to drive improvements.

An important first step in threat mitigation is to improve information about the properties of debris, such as size, shape, composition, rotation and time evolution of individual objects. However, current telescopes have not yet leveraged photonic components to produce the sub-diffraction limit observations necessary to produce sharp images. The current image is blurry and it can be difficult to tell if the photo is of a single object or a group of objects, or if it is man-made or naturally occurring.

Naturally occurring debris, like some comet and asteroid material, could easily disintegrate in a collision with a spacecraft or satellite, but others pose a serious threat, says Donaldson-Hannah. It is important to accurately identify the type of space debris and take appropriate measures.

The team’s research includes work to build, evaluate, and document the final system as UCF advances to the next stage of competition. Phases include manufacturing, integration and laboratory testing of a functioning system. The final stage is an aerial demonstration.

Our work in this area has benefited greatly from the UCF Jump Start Award for Photonic Atmospheric Sensing Technology (PHAST), says Eikenberry. We wouldn’t have won the AFRL award without the progress we made using the Jump Start funds.

The Jump Start Fund was made available in 2021 by UCF President Alexander N. Cartwright as part of a strategic investment program to position the university as a leading public metropolitan research university in the world. This fund will provide UCF with new avenues to promote academic and student success.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ucf.edu/news/ucf-wins-air-force-research-lab-competition-to-develop-space-debris-technology/

