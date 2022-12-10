Innovation and Growth Opportunities in Microfluidics, Point-of-Care Diagnostics, and Digital Health: Including Microfluidics-Based Point-of-Care Diagnostics, Diagnostic Biochips, and More – ResearchAndMarkets.com





DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Innovation and Growth Opportunities in Microfluidics, Point-of-Care Diagnostics and Digital Health” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offerings.

The latest issue of the Advanced MedTech Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) showcases a wide range of innovations in the advanced medical device and imaging industry. This issue includes advanced diagnostic technologies such as microfluidic-based point-of-care diagnostics, diagnostic biochips, AI-enabled breast cancer, stroke diagnostics, genomic testing for melanoma, and sticker-based pediatric cystic fibrosis diagnostics. increase.

This issue covered some advanced medical device technologies such as nanopulse stimulation technology, artificial retina systems, dry powder nebulizers, and nanotechnology-based blood purification systems. The issue also includes digital health solutions such as digital therapeutics for chronic disease management, digital colposcopes, and AI in image processing. These innovations represent a diversity of technology readiness levels and demonstrate immediate or potential market impact. This issue also covers the growth opportunities for all these advanced medical device technologies.

The Advanced MedTech TOE analyzes and reports on new and emerging technologies. Advances in research and development, product development, and regulatory matters related specifically to the areas of wearables, implantable devices, diagnostics, surgical tools and instruments, image-guided surgery, drug delivery, patient monitoring, digital health, and medical imaging. The Medical Device and Imaging Technologies and Innovations study covers cutting-edge global developments in the medical device and imaging field, including biosensors, biomaterials, biomechanics, microtechnology, nanotechnology, assistive technologies, imaging technologies and platforms.

Main topics:

1. Innovation in medical devices and imaging

Thermoplastic Elastomers for Biomicrofluidic Devices Eden Tech Value Proposition Eden Tech – Investor Dashboard Microfluidics based Point of Care (POC) Blood Coagulation Diagnostics Enzyre Value Proposition Enzyre – Investor Dashboard For Health and Aging Measurements FOXO Technologies – Investor Dashboard Non-Invasive Genomic Testing Akonni Biosystems Value Proposition Akonni Biosystems – Investor Dashboard Microfluidic Protein Microarray-based Point-of-care Diagnostics Sanwa BioTech’s Value Proposition Sanwa BioTech – Investor Dashboard High-fidelity Implantable Neural Probes Diagnostic Biochips’ Value Proposition Diagnostic Biochips – Investor Dashboard Pointr Limited’s value proposition, an indoor positioning platform for providing seamless navigation to patients Pointr Limited – Investor Dashboard For managing chronic diseases Digital Treatment Platform Sidekick Health Value Proposition n Sidekick Health – Investor Dashboard Menopausal Hot Flash Management Wristband Embr Labs Inc. Value Proposition Embr Labs Inc. – Investor Dashboard Nanopulse Stimulation Technology to Treat Benign Lesions Pulse Biosciences Inc. Value Proposition Pulse Biosciences Inc. – Investor Dashboard Digital Therapeutic Platform Value Proposition to Treat Chronic Fecal Incontinence in Women Biop Medical – Investor Dashboard Harnessing Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Early Diagnosis of Stroke The value proposition of the software toxin removal system hemotune hemotune – Investor Dashboard Patient Pain MinutesDigital Pain Drawing Software for Quantifying and Analyzing Cloth University of Thessaly – Value Proposition AI System for Improving Accuracy of Breast Cancer Diagnosis in Ultrasound Images New York University Abu Dhabi – Value Proposition

