Riot sues NetEase over Valorant ‘copy’, Hyper Front





Riot Games is suing NetEase for “substantial” damages over similarities between NetEase’s co-op shooter Valorant and NetEase’s mobile title Hyper Front.

Polygon said that due to different copyright laws, lawsuits filed in various countries around the world, including the UK and Germany, allege that the free-to-play Hyper Front is a “substantial copy of Valorant” and that its ” It claims to contain “characters”. , Maps, Weapons, Weapon Skins, Charms”.

Hyper Front’s player data is currently unknown, but Polygon points to over 1 million downloads and nearly 50,000 reviews according to the Google Play store. Hyper Front is currently not available in the US, home of Riot, but can be played in many other regions where his version of Valorant mobile is currently in development and scheduled for release.

The filing includes several screenshots Riot claims show Valorant’s “creative choices” are “reflected in NetEase’s game.”

Riot says it fixed Hyper Front when NetEase filed a private complaint with Hyper Front, but claims the copyright infringement continues and they want the game shut down.

“All of our creative choices are reflected in NetEase games,” Riot attorney Dan Nabel told Polygon. “I don’t think that changing the color of a character’s abilities or changing their appearance a bit will change the fact that it’s copyright infringement. It’s kind of like the old saying. “If you put lipstick on a pig, it’s still a pig.”

ICYMI, Fortiche – the talented French animation studio behind the brilliant League of Legends show Arcane – is now partially owned by Riot Games.

Riot announced a “massive investment” earlier this year. For now, the Paris-based animation company will remain an independent company, but it’s clear that Riot will work much more closely together in the future.

