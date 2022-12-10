Google Chrome Gets Passkey Support, Signing In To Websites And More Easier





Google Chrome has announced support for a new industry standard, Passkey, in hopes of replacing passwords by making logging into websites and apps easier and more secure.

Passkeys allow users to authenticate and log in to websites using their iPhone or Android device, eliminating the need for a password. Newer versions of iOS and Android allow users visiting websites that support passkeys to verify their identity using biometrics on their trusted devices. In a blog post, Google said it would add passkey support to Chrome. This will allow the user to scan her QR code with her Android or iPhone device to log in. Passkey support is also coming to Chrome on Android.

On desktop devices, you can also choose to use passkeys from nearby mobile devices. Passkeys are built on industry standards so you can use your Android or iOS device. When you sign in this way, your passkey never leaves your mobile device. Only securely generated codes are exchanged with sites, so unlike passwords, they cannot be leaked.

Many other companies and apps have introduced or announced upcoming support for passkeys, including 1Password, PayPal, Microsoft, and eBay. Passkey support in Google Chrome is now available with the latest update. See instructions for passkey details.

