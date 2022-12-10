UT System, Google Announces Google Career Certificates





The Austin University of Texas System and Google invited Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas) and several leaders in Texas higher education and workforce development Friday to join thousands of students from eight University of Texas institutions on Google. Announced the availability of the Career Certificate. .

Certifications provide people with immediate skills in the areas of data analytics, e-commerce and digital marketing, IT support, Python automation, project management, and user experience design.

Combining a bachelor’s degree with a Google certification creates a well-rounded and particularly skilled graduate, a win-win combination for students and employers, said James B. Milliken, president of the UT System, in a news release. said in Texas’ population is projected to double by 2050, and Texas is projected to have the highest net employment growth of any state by 2030. UT institutions are proud to lead efforts to meet the demands of the state’s workforce and industry, positioning our graduates for success and professional growth. in the modern job market.

Through Google’s largest university partnership to date, with the backing of Coursera, UT institutions are incorporating certificates into undergraduate degree programs and co-curricular experiences, earning students college credit at no additional cost provides the option to These career certificates serve as an important tool for Texas workers to keep Texas jobs, so local supply can keep up with demand and the industry recruits workers from out of state. no incentive to do so. For more information on The UT Systems and Google partnership, please click tinyurl.com/d2xzcpnj.

Texas is known as a world economic leader thanks to its diverse and competitive workforce. Today’s announcement will strengthen more dynamic partnerships between industry, academia and employers to prepare Texans for the highly skilled and high paying jobs of the future, Cornyn said in a press release. We are proud of the innovation happening here in Lone Star State. We look forward to the positive impact this partnership will have for years to come.

Texas is a center of innovation in the United States and a leader in the global technology industry, and is committed to ensuring that our students have the work-ready skills to be competitive in this field. Gov. Greg Abbott said in a release. Through the Google Career Certificates program, Texas develops its tech industry talent pool into a highly skilled workforce, ready to grow and thrive in its burgeoning economy. Thank you for working with Google and Texas colleges to help prepare thousands of Texas students for high-paying jobs and opportunities for success.

By 2030, more than 60% of jobs in Texas will require post-secondary qualifications such as degrees and certificates. Today, more than half of Texans are untrained for these jobs. The Texas Higher Education Commission aims to close this gap so that by 2030, 60% of working-age Texans will be able to earn a degree, certificate, or post-secondary qualification. is the goal.

Google is proud to work with Texas colleges and workforce development organizations to help more students and workers take advantage of the incredible job opportunities created by the state’s growing economy. I am thinking. Grow with Google’s mission is to expand opportunities for all, and we’re excited to further that commitment by expanding access to technical workforce training through the Google Career Certificates program. These opportunities will help fill the skills gap for thousands of Texans, giving them access to high-growth, high-demand jobs statewide.

Google Career Certificates, available on Coursera, can be completed in 3-6 months of part-time study, with no degree or experience required. To connect people to work, the program includes an employer consortium of over 150 companies, including AT&T, Dell and Google, committed to considering graduates for relevant entry-level roles. More than 100,000 people in the U.S. have graduated from the program, and 75% of them report a positive career impact, such as a new job, higher salary, or promotion, within six months of completing the program. .

Technology is creating new opportunities for the workforce, but students and workers need access to flexible, affordable and rapid career paths to reach their full potential in the digital economy. , said Jeff Maggioncalda, CEO of Coursera, in a press release. The University of Texas System and he is honored to partner with Grow with Google to launch a statewide initiative to accelerate the national economy.

