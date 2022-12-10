Apple’s best deals of the week: Samsung’s smart monitor M8 and other Apple accessories hit record low prices





This week’s major deals focused on third-party accessories from companies like Samsung, Anker, Nomad, Satechi and Twelve South. In addition to selling these accessories, there were many discounts on Apple products, including the lowest prices ever on MacBook Air, iPad, iPad Air and more. Many of these still have Christmas delivery options as well.

samsung

What happened? Get up to $330 Off Samsung’s Popular Smart Monitor M8, And Much More.Where can I get it? Samsung Where can I find the original contract? Here

This week, Samsung launched a new “Discover Samsung” winter savings event. This included significant discounts across product lines such as TVs, monitors and computer storage. The highlight of the sale is the Smart Monitor M8 for just $399.99 in select colors, down from $729.99. We have more products for sale in our post.

anchor

What happened? Save on Anker’s best charging accessories Where can I get them? Where can I find Amazon original deals?

Anker launched a new discount event on Amazon this week. This includes significant price cuts on cables, portable chargers, wall chargers, wireless chargers, and more. A full list of accessories can be found in the sale post. Note that you often have to clip a coupon on the page to see the sale. may no longer be discounted, but at the time of writing, most are still on sale.

Apple accessories

This year marked the return of our annual article sharing a collection of exclusive discounts from popular third-party accessory companies.In 2022, this list will include Nomad, Pad & Quill, Twelve South, Satechi, Includes 1Password. For more information on each sale, check out this article.

Nomad – 20% off sitewide with code MRHOLIDAY Satechi – 25% off sitewide with code MR25 Pad & Quill – 35% off regular priced items sitewide with code MR15 Twelve South – 20% off orders with code MacRumors20 Discount 1Password – Get Your First Year Of 1Password 50% Off (New Customers Only) MacBook Air

What happened? Up to $199 off M1 and M2 MacBook Air Where can I get it? Where can I find the original deal on Amazon?

The highest prices for the M1 and M2 MacBook Air this year are still around this week. If you’re okay with the older model (or if you’re buying someone who is), the 2020 M1 MacBook Air’s $799.99 price tag is a bargain. The $1,049.00 M2 MacBook Air is another solid bargain for those looking to buy the latest model.

iPad

What happened? Up To $99 Off 2022 iPad And iPad Air Where Can I Get It? Where Can I Find The Original Amazon Deal? Here

The week started with Apple’s 2022 iPad and iPad Air returning to all-time low prices, slashing those models by up to $99. Prices start at $399.00 for the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad in select colors ($50 off) and go up to $499.99 for the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air in select colors ($99 off). We still have some in stock for Christmas, so if you’re interested, hurry up.

magic keyboard

What happened? Get $89 off Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro and iPad Air Where can I get it? Where can I find the original Amazon deal?

The Magic Keyboard for the 11-inch iPad Pro and iPad Air retails for $299.00 to $209.99 on Amazon, continuing its all-time low price. This will continue to be available in two colors, white and black, but only black will be delivered by December 25th.

Apple TV 4K

What happened? $9 Off 128GB Apple TV 4K Where Can I Get It? Where Can I Find Amazon Original Deals? Here

Apple TV 4K discounts were hugely popular this holiday season, but now that we’re nearing mid-December, nearly all of them are sold out. The main one still out there is a $9 discount on his Apple TV 4K (128GB Wi-Fi + Ethernet) for 2022, dropping from the all-time low of $149.00 to $139.99.

To buy more Apple-related products and accessories, be sure to visit our full deal roundup.

