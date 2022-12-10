“Google to open office next week”-Newspaper





Islamabad: Twitter and Facebook have said they will not be able to set up offices in Pakistan in the near future, while Google, the world’s largest search engine and video sharing platform, plans to open a liaison office in Pakistan. be.

IT and Telecoms Minister Syed Aminul Haque announced on Friday that the global giant has already registered as a company in Pakistan.

Haque told Dawn that a Google delegation is due to travel from Singapore to Pakistan early next week, and the company is likely to announce the establishment of a functional office there.

He also revealed that TikTok has agreed to set up a liaison office in Pakistan.

However, Google is already leading in this regard and the company is already registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Karachi Registry.

Registration is the first step towards setting up an office, one of the requirements under the Removing and Blocking Illegal Online Content (Procedures, Monitoring and Protection) Regulations 2021.

Twitter, Meta Still Reluctant To Inconsistent Policies, Industry Sources Say

Social media platforms must comply with Pakistani laws and norms after obtaining registration and opening offices.

The regulation also requires social media platforms to set up servers in Pakistan to ensure data safety. All platform data is currently stored outside the country.

The IT minister recently expressed confidence that more social media platforms will set up offices in Pakistan, but industry sources say Twitter and Meta are reluctant so far.

A senior executive at a domestic telecom company said both Twitter and Meta were undergoing some fundamental structural changes, laying off a large number of employees both locally and globally.

Meta’s talks with Twitter are unlikely to progress as the members of Meta’s Pakistan negotiating team, which represents Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, have changed, executives said.

Meanwhile, telecommunications industry sources say that despite the IT ministry guaranteeing a business-friendly environment, inconsistent policies have led to mistrust among companies, prompting them to set up offices in Pakistan. It is said that he is hesitant to

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited Meta (Facebook)’s Asia-Pacific headquarters in Singapore on Friday to launch the Stars program for monetization in Pakistan.

The program will contribute to capacity building of young entrepreneurs in Pakistan’s growing number of meta-content developers.

