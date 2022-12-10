Large corporate layoffs: Google and Meta lead large corporate layoffs.all you need to know





Big tech companies around the world have been hit hard recently by continued strong macroeconomic headwinds, tightening purse strings with advertisers, soaring inflation, global logistics supply shortages and weaker-than-expected economic growth. We are facing one of the toughest challenges.

Most of these companies have either stopped hiring or announced significant layoffs and are struggling to find ways to survive and stay on the path to profitability. Google and Meta announced the most significant job cuts of all big tech companies at 10,000 and 11,000 respectively.

But Amazon has repeatedly denied layoffs and even said some of the layoffs were voluntary turnovers. Let’s take a look at what happened with both internet giants.

Amazon Last month, the world’s largest retailer Amazon began laying off workers to cut costs, boost operating margins and increase profits amid a technology winter and impending recession fears. .

The company has notified local authorities in California that it will lay off approximately 260 employees at various facilities that employ data scientists, software engineers and office workers. The job cuts will take effect from January 17th.

Find stories that interest you. According to a New York Times report, the number of employees at risk of being laid off was about 10,000, including corporate and technical jobs.

Interestingly, according to a widely circulated ComputerWorld media report, Amazon, which employs more than 1.6 million people worldwide, may furlough about 20,000 employees, including corporate executives.

However, the company has maintained its stance of rebuilding its organization rather than laying off employees during times of adversity.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy defended the mass layoffs at the company, saying, “We felt we needed to streamline costs.

Speaking at the New York Times Dealbook Summit, Jassy justified the decision by companies to lay off workers en masse amid heightened economic uncertainty.

Jassy says Amazon’s retail business grew so quickly in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic that it invested more money and built infrastructure much faster than before, according to a Fortune report. A decision had to be made, he said. I imagined we would.

In India, the company has taken a similar stance. The company has sent a letter to the Labor Ministry downplaying the job cuts in India, saying it is a 100% voluntary turnover program with a severance package.

“VSP is a fully voluntary program in which employees choose to receive a fair retirement package. Amazon India will not persuade or instruct employees to opt for VSP Never.” Layoffs.

meta

In November, Facebook’s parent company Meta announced it had laid off 11,000 employees, just over a tenth of its global workforce. It was the second major layoff announcement by the global social media company after Twitter laid off nearly half of its workforce.

In a statement shared with Meta employees, co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that going forward, the company will further cut discretionary spending and freeze new hiring until March 2023. said to extend.

With more people staying online during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Zuckerberg’s memo, Meta wanted this trend to continue after the pandemic, so it increased its investment.

Unfortunately this didn’t work as I expected. Not only has online commerce returned to previous trends, but the macroeconomic downturn, increased competition, and loss of advertising signals have resulted in earnings well below Id’s expectations. “I made a mistake on this and I take responsibility for it,” he said.

However, the impact may not be significant for Indian employees, sources told ET.

Meta employs around 400 people in India, ranging from engineering to product, sales and external communications.

In response to ET’s question about the matter, a Meta India spokesperson said the company would not provide details about the impact on specific teams.

Last December, Meta India opened its first independent office in Asia in Gurugram. The new facility of over 130,000 square feet houses all three of his platforms: Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

