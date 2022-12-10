If the Google search results page on your PC annoys you, that’s changing





Q. When I use Google to search the web on my computer, I only get a limited number of results and I have to click one of the numbers at the bottom of the page to see more results. With Google on your phone, you can keep scrolling until you find the results you want. Are there any settings I’m missing on my computer?

A. Google Chrome on PC does not have the same functionality as Google Chrome on mobile devices. At least not yet.

Google has announced that an upcoming update to Chrome will allow continuous scrolling of search results, just like on mobile devices. The article states that the company is starting to roll this out, so if you haven’t seen it yet, expect to see it soon.

In the meantime, you can change your Chrome settings to see more results.

By default Chrome shows 10 results per page, but you can increase that to 100 results per page by visiting google.com/preferences.

It may slow down your PC, but it simulates the continuous scrolling you’re used to on your mobile device.

Q. Is there a way to safely remove the programs that came with my computer without removing anything important? I need more disk space, so I’m trying to remove items I don’t use. Can I drag the application folder to the trash?

A. If you want to delete unwanted applications on your PC, simply dragging the program folder to the Trash is never a good idea.

The best way to remove the program from your PC is in the Control Panel[プログラムの追加と削除]to use the function. This is a Windows utility that links to an uninstall application included with most programs.

[プログラムの追加と削除]to ensure that the only files you want to remove are those associated with the programs you want to remove.

[プログラムの追加と削除]The uninstall option may not be available in your region. In these cases, you should know the directory where the program is installed and remove it, which is very rare these days.

Another place to look for unwanted files is the Downloads directory. I’ve seen computers where people download all kinds of files and software and never go back and wipe out this folder.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.houstonchronicle.com/business/tech/article/helpline-jay-lee-google-results-17640657.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos