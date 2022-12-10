8 ways Google Maps can make your vacation easier





Have you finished shopping for New Year’s Eve yet? If you’re having trouble finding the perfect gift for that special someone, we’re here to help. Tap or click here to see 10 great gift options to spoil your favorite person.

December flies by and you’re probably making vacation plans. Whether you’re flying or driving, it’s always helpful to be prepared.

Did you know that Google Maps is more than just navigation? It can help you plan your itinerary, track reservations, see how busy attractions are, and more. Here’s how apps can make vacation travel easier.

1. Find the store you are looking for

Before boarding a plane or train, you may want to carry snacks and magazines with you. Navigating train stations and airports is not always easy. This is where Google Maps captures things from streets to sidewalks.

Google Maps shows all airports, shopping malls and train stations around the world.[ディレクトリ]Expanding tabs. Once location data is available, you can quickly see which stores are in your building and find airport lounges, ATMs, bathrooms, car rentals, parking lots, and more. You’ll get information about whether it’s open, the rating, and what floor it’s on.

Tech news that matters to you, every day

To see this information, open the location in Google Maps, click[ディレクトリ]Tap a tab.

2. Avoid mobs

Whether sightseeing or gas stations, I want to know the congestion situation before I go! You can check it on Google Maps.

Simply open the app and navigate to locations on the map until you find the place you want to go. Zoom in or out until you see the patch highlighted by the business indicator. You’ll see messages like “I’m not busy”, “I’m busier than usual”, or “I’m just too busy”.

Tap the downtown label to see a graph showing the downtown area at different times of the day and a list of restaurants, shops, and entertainment venues within it.

RELATED: Will You Travel This Year?Don’t Get Fooled By These Cancellation Scams

3. Track your itinerary

Check Google Maps for details of upcoming events such as flights, restaurants, hotel reservations, car rentals and more. This information comes from messages you receive in Gmail. Web & App Activity must be turned on and signed in to Google. Here’s how it works:

Open Google Maps and in the bottom menu row[保存済み]Tap.[予約]Tap to select an item to view details. You can also type into the search box: Bookings, Flights, or Hotels.

Web & App Activity settings are just one of many settings you can work with. Tap or click here to learn what personal information Google knows and how to erase it.

4. Secure a table for dinner

Google Maps allows you to locate your favorite restaurants without making a call or going to a website. Method is as follows.

Open Google Maps and tap at the top of the map[レストラン]to see a list of restaurants, or search for a restaurant you want to go to. Select a restaurant to reserve a table or join the waitlist if the option is offered. 5. Use Google Maps offline

You can use Google Maps without traffic lights, but be prepared. Before you know you’re in an area with poor reception, follow these steps: Here’s how it works:

Using Google Maps Offline on iOS Open Google Maps and make sure you are connected to the internet and not in incognito mode. Tap the address of the place you want to go,[その他]Choose. Note: Tap the three dots in the upper right to[その他]A menu opens.[オフライン マップをダウンロード]to tap[ダウンロード]Tap. After entering the address,[ダウンロード]Tap.Drag or zoom to adjust the map, then click again[ダウンロード]Tap.Find an electric car charging place

Use Google Maps to find EV charging stations along the way to your destination and estimated wait times at charging ports. You can also filter your search by connector type to find stations compatible with your vehicle. Here’s how to cheer yourself up.

Open Google Maps and scroll through the tabs at the top of the map to[その他]Tap.[サービス]Scroll down to the section[電気自動車の充電]Choose. A list of nearby charging stations will appear. trip.

Related: 10 Hidden Google Maps Tips and Tricks

7. Share your location with travel buddies

Being separated while traveling can make you sick. You can share your location with the people you are traveling with, so everyone is on the same page. Method is as follows.

Open Google Maps and tap your profile icon in the upper right corner.[現在地の共有],[現在地の共有]then tap Choose who you want to share your location with and for how long.[共有]to share your location with the people you choose. To stop sharing your location before it expires,[現在地の共有]tap the person’s name at the bottom of the screen, then tap[停止]Tap. Tap the three dots to see options to block or remove the user from the list. 8. Send alerts if you’re running late

If you’re running late, share your route and let family and friends know when you’ll arrive. Here’s how to share your estimated arrival time with Google Maps:

Open Google Maps,[道順]to select a destination and tap[開始]Choose.swipe up[旅行の進行状況を共有]Choose. Your location will be shared until you arrive.

X

the internet is dangerous

I’ll help you. How to defeat data breach, recall, fraud and fraud alerts and protect yourself.

You may also like: 5 smart tech tips for the best road trip this holiday season

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.komando.com/travel-how-tos/google-maps-holiday-travel/868455/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos