Gmail faces global outage, ‘mitigation is underway’, Google says





Google’s popular Gmail service is down for many users around the world, and many are still facing issues. Downdetector.com reported a spike in Gmail outages over the past hour, but email service appears to be back up for some users. However, Google’s own App Status Dashboard shows issues with Gmail.

According to the dashboard, Google admits there are issues with their service. Gmail’s information states, “We are experiencing an issue with Gmail. Users are sometimes experiencing delays in email delivery. This issue is still being investigated by our engineering team. December 2022. We will provide updated details by 08:30 US/Pacific on Saturday, March 10.”

Updates from the team suggest some solutions are on the way. The latest update states, “Mitigation is ongoing and mail delivery is no longer failing, but the Google engineering team is currently working on a backlog of undelivered messages and we expect all messages to be delivered in the next few hours. More details will be announced by 10:00 on December 10, 2022.

Across India, users complained that they weren’t receiving emails and that the Gmail app wasn’t responding. At this time, Gmail’s enterprise services are also affected. With over 1.5 billion users worldwide, Gmail was one of the most downloaded apps in 2022. Hours after the service outage was first reported, Downdetector continued to show the mail service as red. Both the app and desktop services were affected by this unprecedented outage.

Google’s own app status dashboard still shows issues with Gmail.

#GmailDown started trending on Twitter and other social media platforms as users struggled to send important emails. According to some of the comments posted on Downdetector, users have received messages that they may experience delays in sending and receiving emails. Many users complained that they were not receiving emails on their accounts.

Check out some of Gmail’s tweets below

Is Gmail down for everyone or is something wrong with my account?

Vajra (@vajraTheAstra) December 10, 2022

Google and Gmail services are down for some users. #GmailDown #GoogleDown pic.twitter.com/6HspVKUPUx

Pratyush Ranjan (@pratyush_ranjan) December 10, 2022

User reports indicate that Gmail is experiencing issues after 9:12 AM ET. https://t.co/EsWw2oLYjH RT #Gmaildown if you have any problems

Downdetector (@downdetector) Dec 10, 2022

Google has not yet issued an official statement regarding the service outage. We will update this article as we learn more about the cause of this latest outage. Previously, Meta’s WhatsApp went down in his October, causing massive disruption as the platform’s user base was so high. As usual, when a major Google or Meta service goes down, the size of the affected users is much larger given the billions of customers these platforms have.

