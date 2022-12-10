A story of burning hearts, history and innovation A new museum of technology and innovation is born in Bengaluru





Bengaluru: The city of Bengaluru will soon have India’s first museum of technology and innovation. Built on the lines of his Bezos Center for Innovation in Seattle, USA, and the Peres Center for Peace & Innovation in Tel Aviv, Israel, the Bengaluru Museum showcases the journey of India’s IT capital and the people behind its achievements.

A Karnataka government project, the museum is still in the planning stages.

We want to tell the story of all the burning hearts of Karnataka, the history and journey of innovation, said Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj S. Bommai at the opening ceremony of the Bangalore Design Festival on Thursday. Find out what Bangalore is today, who is responsible for it and what they have achieved.

Bengaluru has a rich history and is said to have been named Venda Karl (City of Boiled Beans) when Veera Balala Raya II of the Hoysala Dynasty called it Venda Karl (City of Boiled Beans) in the 12th and 13th centuries.

The museum also owes its growing importance on the world stage to the city’s rapid development as an important commercial center since the 16th century and, more recently, as one of the world’s largest technological centers. cover the

But historians say museums should be able to recreate experiences that books and photographs may not be able to recreate.

The historical period (of Bengaluru) is very short compared to London, Rome and other cities. Muna said Bangalore (Bangalore) has a colorful history and they (the government) should recreate that history.

He argued that the government needed to protect heritage and allow it not only to see it in terms of real estate, but to bring together different people to set up museums that encapsulate the spirit of the city within its walls. I added that there is.

Where culture and heritage meet engineering and innovation

The prime minister said the museum will be built on the site of the now defunct New Government Electricity Factory (NGEF) in Byappanahalli, East Bengaluru.

This 105-acre land plot is known for being once a center of industrialization, with notable sites such as the now-defunct Indian Telecommunications Industry (ITI) and Hindustan Airways Limited, which did not survive the technological revolution. There were neighboring businesses. (HAL) and Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) continue to thrive.

The effort to pursue the museum’s proposal is to highlight the more positive aspects of the city and remove the stab from the more unfavorable aspects of crumbling infrastructure, declining quality of life and rapid urban loss. It seems that. Green space due to unregulated and unplanned urbanization.

Over the years, some of the city’s heritage structures such as the Bangalore Palace, Central Library and City Hall have survived this urbanization, while a few others such as Villa Potipati and Krunbieger Hall. has collapsed over the years. It has been neglected or demolished to make way for the new modern city.

“Bangalore has art, culture, heritage, engineering, innovation and creativity.

According to Israel-based StartupBlink’s Global Startup Ecosystem Index, Bangalore is India’s strongest startup ecosystem and the eighth largest globally. Companies such as Ola, Swiggy, Byjus and many others thrive here.

(Edited by Zinia Ray Choudhary)

