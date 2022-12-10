Computer vision tech startup Brodmann17 shuts down TechCrunch





Brodmann17, an Israeli computer vision technology startup that developed a novel approach to combat a market dominated by Mobileye, shut down this week.

Brodmann17 co-founder and CEO Adi Pinhas posted a message on LinkedIn announcing the move, saying that while the company won’t be able to bring its product to the mass market as hoped, it said: I am relieved that I hope it will affect the We will continue to advance our mission of delivering safer mobility to everyone. “

In a subsequent interview, Pinhas told TechCrunch:

Named after the primary visual cortex of the human brain, Brodmann17 was launched six years ago by deep learning and computer vision expert Pinhas and AI scientists Amir Alush and Assaf Musinsky. The trio focused on developing new approaches to computer vision technology designed to support advanced driver assistance systems.

Computer vision systems are considered a critical component for autonomous driving capabilities. This multi-billion dollar market promises to grow as automakers move away from the goal of self-driving cars and toward short-term revenue products such as advanced driver assistance systems.

Brodmann17 knew it couldn’t compete with Mobileye on the front-facing camera unless it brought a new angle to the technology, Pinhas said. “So we focused on blue waters,” he added.

That blue ocean was to develop deep learning-based computer vision technology that didn’t rely on bulky hardware. This “lightweight” software-based product could run on the car’s own low-end processor and was designed to complement the sensors already in the car, such as cameras, radar, and even lidar.

Brodmann17 has applied its technology to blind spot wing cameras, surround cameras, rear cameras, video telematics and even motorcycles, Pinhas said.

“Market demand is much more diverse than people think,” he said. “We decided to go the route that many other companies in the ecosystem didn’t take. We needed more time.”

The startup has attracted investors during its lifetime. Brodmann17 raised $11 million in a Series A round led by OurCrowd in 2019. Maniv Mobility, AI Alliance, UL Ventures, Samsung NEXT and Sony Innovation Fund also participated.

But the company struggled to raise new funding. The team was “very lean” at less than his 30 people, but Pinhas said it would be impossible to continue without support from his capital firm for private and corporate ventures. rice field. He added that “everybody” is waiting for next year and waiting for something to happen before making further investments.

Brodmann17 has generated some interest as a possible acquisition target. He added that there were several offers, but they all fell through, mainly due to timing reasons.

Despite the bleak news, Pinhas said he was ready for another project.

“I love deep technology and creating new products,” he said, but didn’t elaborate on what he would focus on. “Life is too short to rest.”

