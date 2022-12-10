CIO Recognizes DoD Top Tech, Cyber ​​Performers > US Department of Defense > DoD News





The Chief Information Officer of the Department of Defense and the Commander of the U.S. Cyber ​​Command teamed up today to recognize more than 20 individuals and teams who have contributed to advancing information technology goals across the sector.

One area where these individuals and teams excel is cybersecurity. Information Enterprise; Cloud Computing; Electromagnetic Spectrum Dominance; Command, Control and Communications. Electronic Records Management; Section 508 Compliance Initiatives.

Pentagon CIO John Sherman said the work done by the department’s personnel within the realm of information technology, including work done by recognized persons, is ultimately to support combatants. said.

“When we talk about computing and data and information, this is really about decision-making superiority. We can also be a step ahead in places like the Western Pacific and Eastern Europe,” Sherman said. “That’s why we come to work, do what we do every day, and tackle these very difficult technical problems.”

According to Sherman, those honored have helped the department solve some of these difficult technical problems and are recognized for their different approaches to the problem.

“[They] As the U.S. military, we make sure we stay ahead of these potential challengers,” Sherman said.

Army General Paul M. Nakasone, who serves as both commander of the U.S. Cyber ​​Command and director of the National Security Agency, said those recognized contribute to his own organization’s ability to do its job.

“Today’s awardees represent top talent in the sector that is driving innovation towards a data-centric organization that continues to lead.As the DOD Data Strategy recognizes, data is actually A strategic asset, much like a weapons system that creates and maintains a battlefield advantage — accurate, timely, and reliably actionable information. Your work in assisting those in need will enable the U.S. Cyber ​​Command and the National Security Agency under my command to use data and information to rapidly advance operational effectiveness at speed and scale. I can do it.”

Nakasone said that as the Department of Defense, agencies such as the NSA and the U.S. Cyber ​​Command are working to meet the challenges posed by strategic competitors such as China, and that their work is the core embodied in the defense strategy. He said the emphasis is on supporting principles. And build a lasting advantage.

“Command and NSA can only achieve these long-term goals through continuous innovation,” Nakasone said. “Thank you for what you have done so far, thank you for what you are doing in the future, and thank you for the future you bring to our division.”

Both teams and individuals were named award winners or honorable mentions as part of the 2022 Department of Defense Chief Information Officer Annual Awards for Cyber ​​and IT Excellence Awards. Winners are:

Individual Awards: Army Major Robert Killian, Army National Guard David Tucker Sr., U.S. Army Air Force Staff Sergeant. Sandra Blakeslee, National Security Agency Individual Award, Honorable Mention for Air Force Tech. Sergeant Brian Henson, U.S. Air Force Kenneth Fort, Missile Defense Agency Air Force Master Sergeant. Sebastian Zelazny, Air Force National Guard Christopher Denfeld, Defense Information Systems Agency Michael St. John, United States Army Team Winner Army Food Management Information Systems Modernization Team, Defense Financial and Accounting Services Air Force Rapid Functions Office Software Team Deputy Chief of Staff G- 6 Cyber ​​Directorate Army, Project Sentinel RMF 2.0, U.S. Army Deputy Chief of Staff Air Force Customer Relationship Management Division MyFSS Team Team Honorable Mention 10th Medical Group Information Systems Team, U.S. Air Force Defense Financial and Accounting Services – Microsoft Azure Migration Team Defense Financial and Accounting Services – Artificial Intel Team Join Ukraine Supplemental Funding Reporting Team Comptroller Satellite Terminal (Portable), Non-Geostatic (STtNG) Team, US Navy 508 Information Technology Accessibility Management Team, Defense Intelligence Agency Torch Team, Defense Intelligence Agency TARDyS3 Software Development Team, Defense Information Systems Agency J6 Joint All-Domain Command and Control Team, Joint Chiefs of Staff Cyberspace Mission Support Team, Missile Defense Agency Special Operations Forces Cross Support Elements Team, Special Operations Command

