Crisis Core Reunion is a gorgeous Final Fantasy 7 Classic Remaster.





Fans of Final Fantasy 7 were ready to eat well in the mid-2000s as developer Square Enix released a spin-off that expands on the world of the legendary 1997 PlayStation RPG. Unfortunately, most of the new stories, like the PS2 shooter Dirge of Cerberus and the CGI movie Advent Children, have turned into fast food next to the delicious and nutritious meals that are Final Fantasy 7.

The only exception was the excellent 2007 action RPG Crisis Core. In this prequel, Zack, a character with a small but important role in the main story of Final Fantasy 7, plays his fair role and explores his career as a member of the mega-corporation Shinra’s soldier paramilitary group. increase.

It delivered nearly 25 hours of main story gameplay, compelling side missions, and the inevitable emotional gut punch of an ending that will burn fans’ minds.

The problem is only with the PlayStation Portable (PSP), which has been left behind by Sony’s obsolete handhelds for over 15 years. But after the 2020 Final Fantasy 7 Remake and its downloadable content hinted at Zack playing a bigger role in upcoming replays, Square Enix has finally let a new generation of gamers dive into Crisis Core.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion hits PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on December 13th. Over the weekend he played some of the game on his PS5 and found this remastered classic to be a nostalgic delight.

Initially, I thought this was going to have some modern flair, like 3D character models, upgraded environments, and finally the ability to play on a giant TV screen (or mirror the Switch’s handheld original). I thought it was just a PSP game with Some of the pre-rendered cutscenes have not been remastered and may be marred by graphic artifacts.

The iconic summon Ifrit is the first of many you will encounter.

square Enix

As I played, it became more and more apparent that Square Enix was also making more subtle changes. The developers have brought combat closer to the beautiful flow of the remake. Chaining together physical and magical attacks and summoning god-like beings to perform super attacks feels natural and smooth – in part because every modern system’s controller is more powerful than the PSP’s. Because there are more buttons to use – making for a much more comfortable experience than before in 2007.

There’s also a new way to interrupt the strongest enemy’s maximum attack, allowing you to deal as much damage as possible while the enemy is charging. It may not seem like a huge addition, but it adds a layer of strategy to boss encounters you might otherwise have played defensively.

A slot machine-style digital mind wave system regularly grants bonuses and summons allies in battle. It also determines when Zack and his abilities level up. Rest assured this is not random. So I don’t know how much experience I have. That link to Zack’s emotional effects was also used for big narrative effects at some key points.

Certainly, Sephiroth becomes less cold after a certain point.

square Enix

All cutscenes are now fully voice-acted.The original chunk was text-only.The remake’s excellent cast returns to their roles.This includes Tyler Hoechlin in Superman and Lois. is included as the future villain Sephiroth.

For better or worse, though, Crisis Core Reunion is basically the same game you got in 2007. It’s still broken up into easily digestible story chapters where Zack goes on a mission for Shinra, unlocking bite-sized missions along the way. Portable designed for quick sessions Shakes off his gaming roots completely.

It does feel a bit of a stop-start in the early hours, especially as the various systems of the game are introduced, but you get used to it quickly.

The DMW at the top left of the screen is a regular companion during battle.

square Enix

The gameplay loop of going through chapters, blowing up unlocked missions, and talking to various characters in the hubs around Shinra headquarters is satisfying, and it’s another classic RPG from 2007, Mass Effect. Similar to It’s basically just a few rooms and streets, heavily enhanced by the game’s epic art direction (the PSP version doesn’t load slowly).

Zack is also an ultra-charismatic protagonist, and his enthusiasm sets him apart from Final Fantasy 7’s moody Cloud. Fans who are aware of this relationship between the two will find meeting Zack especially rewarding.

Seeing Fantasty 7 Cloud before the Final Final is one of the great joys of Crisis Core.

square Enix

The other characters are a mixed bag – Zack’s Soldier mentor Angeal is so stiff that I practically turn away whenever he’s on screen. The writing around these two is uninspiring. However, Cloud and Aerith make up for it when they enter the story.

And seeing these game icons’ early adventures and how Zack helped shape them is the number one reason to play Crisis Core Reunion. It’s still his PSP game from 2007 (as evidenced by his beautiful mid-2000s flip phone), but Square Enix’s ambitions make him one of the best games on that system. I was. I am very happy that I am no longer trapped there. It’s the game every Final Fantasy 7 fan needs to play before Rebirth comes out later next year.

