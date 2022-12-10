BLUETTI Named CES 2023 Innovation Award Winner





LAS VEGAS, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BLUETTI today announced that its AC500 solar generator has been named a CES 2023 Innovation Award Winner. This year his CES Innovation Awards program received a record number of over 2,100 submissions. The announcement comes ahead of CES 2023, the world’s most influential tech event, which takes place January 5-8 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Owned and operated by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the CES Innovation Awards Program is an annual competition that recognizes design and engineering excellence in 28 consumer technology product categories. Those with the highest ratings receive the ‘Best of Innovation’ honor. A panel of industry experts, including media representatives, designers and engineers, judged submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetics and design.

The BLUETTI Modular AC500 is compatible with B300S batteries with capacities up to 18,432Wh. Built-in BMS and LFP batteries ensure higher security and longer life. A 5,000W inverter (10,000W surge) allows the AC500 to run high performance electronics without fuss. Connecting two AC500s in series doubles the capacity, voltage and power to 36,864Wh, 240V/6,000W, allowing you to live off-grid with peace of mind.

James Ray, Marketing Director of BLUETTI, said the award is encouraging and will motivate us to deploy more innovations to meet the ever-changing power demands of the future. .

What’s New at CES 2023 CES, in partnership with the World Academy of Arts and Sciences (WAAS), showcases the vital role of technology in supporting the UN’s efforts to advance human security around the world. At CES 2023, the CTA introduced a new category of Innovation Awards showcasing technologies that advance human rights. The Human Security for All category includes eight new technology subcategories.

CES 2023 Innovation Award winners (including product descriptions and photos) can be found at CES.tech/innovation. Details will be revealed in January. Many winners will showcase their winning products at the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2023.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2023 will take place January 5-8, 2023 in Las Vegas, with Media Days January 3-4, 2023. Attendees will experience new technologies from global brands, learn technology from thought leaders, and collaborate face-to-face with other attendees. The show will focus on how innovations in sustainability, transport and mobility, digital health, the metaverse and more are tackling some of the world’s greatest challenges. Audiences will hear from industry experts, including John Deere and his AMD leader, during live keynotes. For all the latest CES 2023 information, registration details, and media pages for all press resources, visit CES.tech.

About BLUETTI With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. BLUETTI has a presence in over 70 countries and is trusted by millions of customers worldwide. Visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.com/ for more information.

Contact Information: Amanda Yang BLUETTI Integrated Marketing [email protected] +8615013559696

