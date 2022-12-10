



The world could reach net zero up to 10 years earlier than the 2050 target date if the industry:[1] New data modeling for the Globants Sustainable Business Studio, commissioned by Inmarsat, a world leader in global mobile satellite communications, allows you to make the most of existing and emerging space technologies.

Satellite technology already saves 2.5% of total GHG emissions, but the report reveals a clearly missed opportunity to fast-forward the transition. Globants’ analysis suggests that the full adoption of currently available satellite technology by 2030 could reduce global emissions by an additional 9%.

Elena Morettini, lead scientist on the report and Global Head of Sustainable Business at Grovant, said: What we do know is that from a technical and scientific point of view, the potential for reducing CO2 emissions from satellite technology is enormous.

It is not a lack of innovation that is impeding sustainability success. Instead, it’s the lack of investment that keeps us from getting net-zero reality closer to our modeling results.

Some examples of the impact of early satellite technology on decarbonization include:

In passenger transport, technologies such as route optimization, the rise of air taxis and continued work from home could deliver 3.1 Gt of CO2 emissions, just above the EU’s total emissions in 2019.[2]

In freight transport, innovations in speed and fleet management could reduce carbon emissions by a factor of 25 (from 0.05Gt to 1.25Gt) In oil and gas, methane detection could reduce emissions by at least 10% Methane Agreement Discussed at COP27[3]

Inmarsat CEO Rajeev Suri said: Alongside other similar initiatives, Globants modeling shows how space can make a significant contribution to reducing humanity’s carbon emissions, with emerging technologies providing even more benefits. For the world to reach its net-zero goal, progress does not have to stop or go backwards. That is why government and industry leaders have taken the initiative to assess decarbonization strategies with satellite technology in mind, not only to decarbonise, but also to make the industry more efficient, resilient and future-proof. Aligning your investments to solutions that help you build for them is essential.

Globant Chief Technology Officer Diego Tartara said: We are proud that Inmarsat has chosen us to conduct such an eye-opening study that confirms the amazing opportunities that satellite communications can offer in terms of both efficiency and optimization for a wide range of sectors. ‘ he added.

The full report can be found here: https://www.inmarsat.com/en/insights/corporate/2022/space-around-us.html

1 The study spans three industrial sectors: 1) transport and logistics, 2) agriculture, forestry and other land use, and 3) energy systems, which together account for about 60% of global emissions. 2 https://edgar.jrc.ec.europa.eu/report_2022 – EU27: 2019 – 2922.053 https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/cop27-more-countries-join-methane-pact-focus- turns-farms-waste-2022-11-17/

