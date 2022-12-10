Thematic ETF boom remains strong despite brutal year





The history of thematic investing can be traced back to 1948 with the creation of a mutual fund called the Television Fund. And if it lasts this long, it could survive the ravages of an inflation-hit year, at least as far as supporters like Kenneth Lamont are concerned.

For thematic ETFs, a cohort of funds targeting trend-based investments such as robotics and electric vehicles, aggressive rate hikes by central banks as they battle soaring prices have been brutal. Rising borrowing costs are hurting these risky speculative bets.

Still, Mr. Lamont, a nine-year veteran of Morningstar UK Ltd., sees reason for optimism. Even with an average U.S. thematic ETF drawdown of 30% in 2022, nearly double the S&P 500 outflow loss is 1% of $115 billion in assets under management, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence. It demonstrates the continued faith in one of the hottest areas of investment that has driven the record launch and growth of the $6 trillion ETF industry.

It’s unbelievable how little net outflow is, Lamont, a senior management research analyst at Morningstars, said in a phone interview. If these were used really trendy, I expected to see a kind of stampede on the door.

Year-to-date, 53% of thematic funds have been underwater since their inception. According to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence, 2022 launches will drop to 38 from 77 the year before, while closures will rise from 5 to 20.

All the while, investors are stuck. Most notably, Cathie Woods’ trailblazer ARK Innovation ETF has added cash even though prices have fallen 63% this year.

From the demand side of these funds, Lamont says the genie is out of the bottle. Thematic investments are attractive. We are storytellers and each fund and investment style has a story embedded in it.

More broadly, as of December 7, companies have launched 422 new ETFs this year. That’s five more than we saw in the same period in 2021. The total is on track to surpass the record for its 2022 debut, even during the recent market turmoil. across asset classes.

Among thematic funds, innovation and emerging markets technology were the top themes driving year-to-date inflows of $2.2 billion and $1.8 billion, respectively. Technology and communications saw the most outflows, with $3.2 billion leaving such funds, followed by cloud computing with his $1.2 billion and robotics and artificial intelligence with his $941 million. .

The outflow may not come as much of a surprise as the tech sector has faced multiple headwinds this year. Companies like Twitter, Meta Platforms and Amazon.com are laying off thousands of jobs, while others are cutting staff and slowing hiring. This is because they are coping with rising interest rates and lower consumer spending.

The stock market backdrop will remain challenging over the next year as concerns about the impact of Federal Reserve policy on growth and corporate earnings prevail. Bloomberg Intelligence ETF analyst Athanasios Psarofagis suggests more difficult times in the thematic space.

A purge is likely, he said by phone. The market will become even more difficult in the future. There is no way we can support them.

Publishers almost never give up without a fight. Bloomberg Intelligence data shows that thematic ETFs have about 50 basis points higher expense ratios than the average ETF.

Still, Silvia Jablonski, chief investment officer of the Defiance ETF, is bullish on the space. Investor belief is enough to support these funds, she said.

As the market evolves and new themes become investable, investors are more comfortable with diversifying the innovations within their baskets than betting on one name, she said. There have been so many advances in the classic areas of energy, technology, telecommunications, pharmaceuticals, alternative energy, etc., that they have opened the door for issuers with great ideas.

With the help of Sam Potter.

