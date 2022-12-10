Google’s “Year in Search” Brings You to Tears (All The Feels)





To everyone who sees the world for what it is, not what it is. This Year of Search is dedicated to you.

SOUTH AFRICA (10 December 2022) – Google has released its ‘Year in Search’ results and annual video capturing how the world searched for answers in 2022.

Google’s Year in Search is an annual analysis that reveals top trending lists and spotlights what the world is searching for, learning and doing. In his year of increased load shedding, war in Ukraine, soccer World Cups, and the deaths of many high-profile South Africans, the public turned to Google for more information. rice field.

Watch the video below.

South Africa wanted to know more about R350 SASSA Social Relief (SRD) grants, so for the second year in a row the most popular search terms in South Africa were related to social relief. Wordle, the online word game that captured the world’s attention, was the second most searched term, followed by climate change. Other buzzwords were about the war in Ukraine, load shedding, typhoid fever and monkeypox.

“The results of our annual Year in Search are a great example of Google’s commitment to organizing the world’s information and making it accessible and useful to people around the world. Country Director, Google South Africa Dr. Alistair Mokoena said this year’s results make Google a go-to source when South Africans are uncertain, sad or looking for ways to learn more and entertain themselves. indicates that there is

When it comes to who South Africans searched for, American rapper Jaden Smith topped the list, followed by his father Will Smith at number two, alongside Chris Rock after his Oscar slapping incident. Searched. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard occupied third place and his fourth after a lengthy public trial.

It has been a sad year for South African music, with many high profile deaths. Beloved rapper Riky Rick was the most searched loss. The South African also turned to Google for more information following the deaths of musicians his Dj Sumbody, Takeoff and Dj Dimplez.

Big Brother Mzansi is the most searched for TV show or movie in South Africa, followed by Wednesday’s adaptation of The Addams Family in second place. Both Black Panther 2 and Wakanda Forever are in the top 10 search trends for TV shows and movies.

It’s no secret that South Africa is a sports-loving nation, and the 2022 Year in Search results sum up this perfectly. Soccer makes up the top three searches. The 2022 World Cup match is the most popular sporting search, followed by Afcon and South African women’s football team Banyana Banyana. The rest of the top 10 also includes searches for tennis (Australian Open), rugby (Springboks v All Blacks) and cricket (South Africa v India).

Citizen curiosity remains high, with a variety of questions searched on climate change, current affairs, and pop culture. These searches included what global warming is, what the drought is, who the new Black Panther is, how to check the matrix results online, and more.

Here are some trending searches for 2022.

Popular searched terms:

SRD Status Check Wordle Climate Change Monkeypox Ukraine StatsSA Typhoid Fever Loadshedding Matric Results 2021 Russia

Most searched people:

Jaden Smith Will Smith Chris Rock Johnny Depp Amber Heard Zinat Simsey Simon Leviev Andrew Tate Uncle Waffles Kasper Njovest v Nakmusic Sonia Booth

Top losses:

Riky Rick Queen Elizabeth 2 Patrick Shai DJ Sumbody Takeoff Pearl Shongwe Kuli Roberts DJ Dimplez Shane Warne Anne Heche

Popular TV/Movies:

Big Brother Mzansi Wednesday Stranger Things Tinder Deceiver Manifesto House of the Dragons Black Panther 2 Black Adam Purple Hearts Wakanda Forever

Top Trending “What” Questions:

What is vabbing What is global warming What is NATO What is the relationship between climate change and drought regularity What is monkeypox What is methanol What is drought What is frontal lobe What is alopecia What is NFT

Frequently searched “how to” questions:

How to check your math results online How to check your Sassa status How to apply for an R350 grant How to vote for Big Brother Mzansi 2022 How to go live on Whatsapp How to solve a Rubik’s Cube How to cook How to recover your Facebook account How To Remove How To Help GBV Victims Source: Google Never miss a good thing. Download the Good Things Guy app now from Apple or Google. Do you have anything to add to this story? Share in the comments or follow his GoodThingsGuy on Facebook and Twitter to stay up to date with the good news, click here to share the good news or click the link below to see Brent Lindeque Listen to his Good Things Guy Podcast from South Africa. Man. At Heson, we are on a mission to change what the world looks at, and we truly believe there is good news all around us. The Good Things Guy Podcast lets you meet these everyday heroes and hear their incredible stories.

Or watch the Good Things TV episode below. The show was created to provide balance for South Africans in a world that feels like constant bad news. I’m here to remind you that there are still many good things happening in South Africa.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.goodthingsguy.com/lifestyle/watch-google-year-in-search-will-leave-you-in-tears-with-all-the-feels/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

