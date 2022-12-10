Kapihan sa MB presents an episode about how technology and innovation drive enterprise transformation – Manila Bulletin





Harder times are approaching. Filipinos are feeling the effects of high inflation regardless of their economic situation. Apart from the economic struggle, the threat of COVID-19 remains. But hopeful transformation, driven by the power of technology and innovation, allows us to maintain a positive outlook for a better, stronger and faster future for the Philippines.

At the forefront of this transformation is Aboitiz Group. From one of the larger local conglomerates, he is now navigating the business landscape to become the first technology globular in the country. This fairly new business term is often associated with tech giants such as Amazon, Google, and Meta. But as traditional businesses shift to a technology-first mindset, conglomerates will soon become technology glomerates.

This change can be better understood in a special two-part episode of the new Kapihan sa MB, which airs on December 12th and December 14th at 3pm. Felino Bernardo, Chief Operating Officer of AboitizPowers Thermal Business Group, further explains how the transformation pioneered by the group will help drive business growth and success through technology and innovation.

The next episode will also shed light on how this emerging technology collective is enhancing public service delivery through partnerships with governments. Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) are seen as an integral part of driving economic growth and development.

In the online show, an in-depth discussion of digital infrastructure and various applications of next-generation technologies such as data science and AI will be provided in the online show through Anna May Lamentillo, current assistant secretary of the Ministry of Information and JD. increase. Dr. David Hardoon, Managing Director of Communications Technology (DICT), Aboitiz Data Innovation; Henry Aguda, Chief Technology and Operations Officer and Chief Transformation Officer, UnionBanks;

Take a look at the two-part episode of Kapihan sa MB, which will take place on December 12th and December 14th at 3:00pm, to see how the promise of a better tomorrow is through the tireless efforts and contributions of companies such as Aboitiz Group. Learn how it is implemented. Joint engagement in the implementation of government action plans for growth and development through technology and innovation. Catch us on our Manila Bulletin and Manila Bulletin Lifestyle Facebook pages.

