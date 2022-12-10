



After wrapping up the road swing of THE FLATS 5 game, Georgia Tech’s women’s basketball will return home on Sunday to host Central Michigan. Tipping is scheduled for 1pm between Yellowjackets and Chippewas. The action will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.

Georgia Tech (7-2, 0-0 ACC) vs. Central Michigan (1-7, 0-0 MAC)

TV: ACC Network Extra
RADIO: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App

$10,000 shootout

Georgia Tech took their fourth straight win to Sunday’s matinee after a three-week trip. Most recently, the Yellow Jackets scored his 59-55 road win at Belmont and his two wins in one week over the Bruins. Cameron Swartz and Tonie Morgan led Tech with 19 and 15 points respectively in road wins. For the season, Swartz is moving the Jackets offensively with his 13.9 points per game average. Bianca Jackson follows closely with his 13.2 points, while Kayla Braccia is averaging a team-high 5.9 rebounds per game.

After a slow start to the season, Central Michigan gave Atlanta a 1-7 record before losing 86-55 at home to Cleveland State on Thursday morning. Previously, Chippe had his first win of the season, 66–65, against North Dakota State. CMU is 0-4 in the contest away from home. Syndey Harris leads Central Michigan offensively, averaging 15.6 points per game, while Jahari Smith leads Grass with 6.8 rebounds per game.

Georgia Tech and Central Michigan met for the first time in program history last season in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, where the Jackets won 74-40. Repeater girlfriends Nerea Hermosa and Eylia Love finished in his double digits with 18 and 15 points respectively. CMU held his shot clip from the floor to 25.5% and he had only one Chippewa in double digits.

Initiatives to strengthen competitiveness

Georgia Tech, the Georgia Tech Foundation, the Georgia Tech Track and Field Department, and the Alexander Tharp Foundation have joined forces to launch a competitiveness initiative to accelerate funding for student-athlete scholarships. The initiative reached his initial fundraising goal of $2.5 million in less than six weeks and extended the goal to his $3.5 million, which he raised by December 31st. That means that if the $3.5 million fundraising goal is met, the matching gift will bring his $7 million impact to Georgia Tech track and field. For more information and to contribute online, please visit fund.org/accelerate.

