Google Bans More Popular Android Apps.should be removed now





It’s been a bad few weeks for Android fans, with numerous warnings urging owners to review the apps they’ve installed on their devices. There is now a new alert that could affect millions of users around the world and this should never be ignored. It has just been banned and should be removed from all devices without delay.

Discovered by Dr Web’s security team, this latest threat targets Android owners with applications that claim to offer rewards for optimizing their devices or simply watching videos.

But in reality, this evil software spreads nasty adware and tries to steal your personal data through so-called phishing attacks. His one of the problematic apps, TubeBox, had around 1 million downloads before Google removed it from its servers.

The software promised incentives for users to watch online videos, but this was just a tempting trick to get people to download.

Once installed on mobile phones, the app did not take advantage of its popularity to give out prizes.

Other apps removed by Google include Auto-Connect Bluetooth Devices (1 million downloads), Bluetooth & Wi-Fi & USB Drivers (100,000 downloads), Volume, Music Equalizer (50,000 downloads), Fast Cleaner & Cooling Master (500 downloads) and others. .

Dr Web describes this threat as follows:

“Thanks to this app, users were said to be able to earn money by watching videos and advertisements.

“The creators of this app tried to keep victims on their toes for as long as possible so they could continue watching videos and ads and making money for the scammers instead of themselves.”

If you have installed any of the above applications, it is recommended to remove them without delay to avoid being targeted by adware.

These five apps have been added to the list of applications that are harmful to your device.

Last weekend, Express.co.uk reported that three apps had flaws that could give hackers complete access to personal data such as usernames and passwords.

And last month, Google banned more apps from the Play Store after they were found to contain bank account-stealing malware.

