The Gmail outage affects millions of people around the world. Google acknowledges delay and says it will be fixed





Millions of users around the world experienced an outage with their Gmail accounts on Saturday.

The service experienced widespread issues for several hours starting around 3pm Israel time. The user was able to send mail normally, but it was not received by the intended recipient.

In some cases, when the email reached Gmail servers, instead of accepting the email and delivering it to the user’s inbox, the sending service received the following message: Please try again later. “

I’m having trouble with Gmail. Users may experience delays in email delivery. Our engineering team continues to investigate this issue,” Google confirmed.

In a subsequent update, it said the outage had been fixed, addressing a backlog of undelivered emails.

Get the daily edition of The Times of Israel by email and never miss a top story

By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service

Mitigation is currently in progress and mail delivery is no longer failing, but the Google engineering team is currently working on a backlog of undelivered messages and expects all messages to be delivered in the next few hours. doing. “

#Gmail is down. I am not angry.

— Dave O’Grady (@daveGildedALM) December 10, 2022

Israeli politics speaks out

I joined The Times of Israel after many years covering US and Israeli politics for the Hebrew news media.

Responsible reporting on Israeli politicians means taking a 360-degree view of what they say and do, not just telling what is happening, but what it means in the wider context of Israeli society and the region. I believe you mean what you mean.

This is hard to do because we rarely take politicians at face value. You should try harder to present full context and overcome your own biases.

We are proud of our work in presenting Israeli politics candidly and comprehensively. I believe Israel will be stronger and more democratic when professional journalists do that difficult job well.

By joining the Times of Israel community and supporting our work, we can continue to do so.

Thanks, Tal Schneider, Political Correspondent

Join the Community Join the Community Already a member?Please sign in to hide this

you are an avid reader

I’m really happy that you read the X Times of Israel article this past month.

That’s why I started The Times of Israel ten years ago. To provide discerning readers like you with must-read articles about Israel and the Jewish world.

So now I have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we do not have a paywall. But the journalism we do is expensive, so we invite readers who have become important to The Times of Israel to join the Times of Israel community and support our work.

For just $6 a month, you can enjoy Times of Israel ad-free, access exclusive content available only to Times of Israel community members, and support quality journalism.

Thank you David Horowitz, founding editor of The Times of Israel

Join the Community Join the Community Already a member?Please sign in to hide this

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/gmail-users-report-widespread-problems-as-service-appears-to-suffer-outage/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos