10 K-Pop artists who dominated Google Trends in South Korea in 2022





Google recently launched its 2022 “Year In Search” review. This is a list of key concerns and trends throughout the year based on Google searches done in various regions.

| | Google

In South Korea, major rising search categories included dramas, movies, sports, soccer, and K-Pop artists. The idols who ranked in the top 10 are as follows.

1. New jeans

| | @newjeans_official/ Instagram

HYBE Labels’ newcomers made a surprise debut in August and took the US by storm overnight. His CEO of New Jeans label ADOR, Min Hee Jin, has earned a lot of accolades for the group’s unique development. The artist himself was loved by all for his breezy sound, top-notch visuals, great vocals, and captivating stage presence. All four of his songs from NewJeans’ debut EP were chart-smashing hits, and at the Melon Music Awards (MMA) he won the New Artist Of The Year award and his Bonsang. Top search topics for New Jeans include member names, demonstrating public curiosity to learn more about the group.

2. Ko Woo Rim (FORESTELLA)

@yunakim/Instagram

Ko Woo Rim, one of the members of South Korea’s beloved vocal quartet FORESTELLA, surprised fans in July this year by announcing that she was marrying South Korea’s ‘Queen of Figure Skating’ Kim Yuna. . The two have been dating since 2018 and got married in October. Their cute love story has garnered a lot of positive attention from both fans and non-fans alike.

3. Jang Wonyoung (IVE)

| | @for_everyoung10/Instagram

Perhaps one of the most famous female idols today, Jang Wonyoung re-debuted on IVE after two and a half years of success as a member of the disbanded IZ*ONE. Since she made her re-debut in December 2021, her popularity in Wonyoung has seen astronomical growth due to her stunning visuals and her charismatic stage presence. In addition to her music career, Wonyoung has many famous brand endorsements including her Miu Miu, BVLGARI, Innisfree and Samsung. Her top search topics for Wonyoung include queries about her chemistry with co-member Ahn Yujin and her Chinese ancestry.

4. Seraphim

| | @le_sserafim1/Instagram

LE SSERAFIM debuted in May 2022 and quickly won the nation’s hearts with their debut song “FEARLESS”. However, the group was hit by a wave of controversy when Kim Garam, one of the original six members, was accused of bullying at school. LE SSERAFIM survived as a 5-member group and won multiple awards at MMA and the MAMA Awards. The top search queries for groups are about Garam and current members.

5. Ive

| | @ivestarship/Instagram

Starship Entertainment’s five-member girl group already had a lot of expectations when it was learned that both IZ*ONE’s Wonyoung and Eugene would debut in the group. 13 wins on music programs. The group had more hits with “Love Dive” and “After Like”. As a monumental achievement, IVE won her MAMA Awards’ Song of the Year Daesang Award for “Love Dive”, making her the third fastest girl group ever. The most popular search query for topics on the IVE is individual members of groups.

6. Ahn Yujin (IVE)

| | @_yujin_an1/Instagram

Ahn Yujin was one of the two members who attracted a lot of attention to IVE even before the group’s debut. The debut was a long-awaited event, and the way she transitioned to a more mature image in her new group pleasantly surprised fans. Contains the enviable proportions of

7. Kazuha (LE SSERAFIM)

| | @k_a_z_u_h_a/Instagram

Among the members of LE SSERAFIM, Kazuha, who has a lot of ballet experience, was the focus of attention. The creative minds behind LE SSERAFIM have always made it a point to highlight her insane ballet skills, incorporating special steps into her choreography just for her, and highlighting them in interviews and documentaries. Kazuha’s toned physique and toned abs are also a hot topic! The most searched queries related to Kazuha were about her group LE SSERAFIM.

8. Big Bang

| | @BIGBANG/YouTube

BIGBANG made a long-awaited group comeback with the single “Still Life” in April this year. The gentle lyrics that reminded the members of their youth and the soft rock song that sang “Sayonara, dear youth” touched the hearts of fans. In fact, the song’s message touched people’s hearts and made him one of the top search queries related to this group.

9. Lee Seung Gi

| | Chosun Ilbo

Beloved actor and singer Lee Seung Gi has received massive media attention twice this year. In June, rumors circulated that he and actress Lee Da In had broken up after a year-long relationship was made public. Lee eventually denied the rumors. It is revealed that he was defrauded by his agency Hook Entertainment, who did not pay him the profits he made from his music career over the years. His manager also revealed the exploitation Lee faced at the hands of the CEO. Did. Currently, the singer and actor has filed for termination of his contract with the company. The top search queries under his name are about his relationship with Lee Da In and her duet live with industry veteran Lee Sung Hee.

10. Minzy (NewJeans)

| | @newjeans_official/ Instagram

Minji from NewJeans got a lot of attention thanks to her fantastic visuals. Her innocent features combined with her talent for singing and dancing earned her the title of the 4th “People’s First Love” just one month after her debut. Only legendary names like Suzy, Son Ye-jin, Lee Yeon-hee, and Jun Ji-hyun grace this title in front of her.The top search queries related to Minji are her group and her colleagues It was about

