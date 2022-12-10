IBM promises 250 new jobs at NB, focusing on recent college graduates





Sheldon Miller, IBM’s partner in the Atlantic region, said hiring for these positions is specifically focused on new professionals and recent college graduates.(Courtesy of IBM)

IBM Canada says it will open a taxpayer-funded project in Fredericton that will create 250 jobs in New Brunswick starting next year.

Opportunities New Brunswick, a state government organization that works with businesses throughout New Brunswick, bears part of the bill, paying IBM up to $4.8 million for the project.

The company’s fifth center in Canada will offer consulting services for designing, building, testing and operating technologies such as artificial intelligence, app development and cloud computing, IBM officials said.

Sheldon Miller, IBM’s partner in the Atlantic region, said IBM hopes to find a large workforce among college graduates.

“Young professionals and campus recruits come from a variety of backgrounds, including business and technical programs, arts and sciences, health, etc. The backgrounds we recruit are quite diverse,” Miller said. said.

12 weeks of training

IBM already operates a security lab on Bishop Drive, Miller said, which will be the center’s first home.

The Fredericton Client Innovation Center will be the company’s fifth in Canada. (Provided by IBM)

“In the early stages, we’re focused on getting the center up and running and hiring,” he said.

“But we expect to grow beyond that space in the near future.”

The center will open in January when the first hires begin a 12-week training program.

According to Miller, IBM chose Fredericton for its new center because it was looking for a location with strong university and community college programs.

“When you look at the jurisdictions where we have our clients’ innovation centers, they really look at the talent pipeline that can sustain an organization or company of this size,” he said.

This decision was also made knowing that New Brunswick has two official languages.

Financing in the form of “salary rebates”

Opportunity New Brunswick declined to be interviewed, but spokesperson Michel LeBlanc said in an email that the project was funded in part to “promote growth in our state.” said.

When asked if the $4.8 million would be used for job salaries, LeBlancreplied said, “The center will help strengthen the state’s tech sector and help businesses increase access to talent and innovative technology.” We will help you accelerate your digital transformation.”

He said the funds were in the form of “salary rebates” that “tie directly to the company’s success in meeting its hiring goals.”

He said payments would only be made after positions were created and maintained, adding, “This is a very safe investment on behalf of the taxpayer.”

LeBlanc said local businesses in New Brunswick will benefit from additional disposable income in the economy from the new jobs. He said these jobs would contribute his more than $72 million to the Gross Domestic Product over his five years. This is calculated through ‘direct impact’. Leblanc said the model is tied to the Statistics Canada multiplier.

A combination of local and international recruitment

IBM says it doesn’t disclose salaries or compensation to the public, but “these are professional and high-value positions.”

Miller said some of the workforce will come from local universities and colleges and elsewhere in the state, but the center will be in New Brunswick, including international students wanting to stay in Canada and recently arrived professionals. We also hope to attract newcomers.

“Looking at experiences elsewhere, it’s entirely to be expected that the New Brunswick experience will be similar, but there will be such a mix of talents.”

