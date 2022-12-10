I watched McDonald’s customers choose between screens and humans.surprised





SOPA Images/Getty Images

Sometimes we do research without realizing it. or want to

technically incorrect

Not your actual scientific kind, you understand. It kind of lights up my world in unexpected ways.

The other day, I was in Terminal 2 at Lisbon Airport when suddenly hunger struck me.

Nearby was McDonald’s, one of society’s most important culinary sanctuaries. So while her wife went shopping for something healthy, I gave in to experiencing the delights of a Portuguese Big Mac and, of course, French fries.

There were 6 big screens you could order. Everything was occupied so I went to the counter where a very nice man quickly punched my needs. Food arrived quickly.

Then I sat down and watched the stream of humans running towards the red and yellow beacons.

The screen had its advantages. They were placed near walkways where people were walking. Therefore, many people were immediately drawn to them.

Most tapped with confidence. While I was sitting there, no one seemed to have any trouble navigating these giant quasi-iPads.

My totally unscientific estimate is that 30 people chose screens for every customer who ordered at the counter.

Are screens necessarily faster? I really don’t understand. Look at the menu at the counter, talk to the staff, and then pay. On the screen, you have to scroll a little, tap a little, wait a little, and pay.

But it was clear that the vast majority of people believed the screen would give them quicker gratification.

He complained that the only people who ended up at the counter were older people. It wasn’t. There was absolutely no age bias that I could see.

But what is interesting is that the overwhelming majority of those who chose to go to the counter were men. Men alone and men in groups.

Perhaps they had a special order they thought the screen couldn’t handle. Perhaps they don’t want anyone to know how much or what they ordered. Certainly not that they found the screen intimidating.

Observing human behavior and making natural choices, or choices that feel natural to them, is completely addicting.

However, when ordering through a screen, the amount of human interaction is limited to someone handing you a tray or bag and perhaps saying ‘thank you’.

But since this is fast food, the most important thing is not human contact. It’s speed governed by necessity.

Of course, on-screen ordering is just one aspect of the future of fast food. For example, McDonald’s is rolling out robotic orders at its drive-thru.

However, the company’s CEO, Chris Kempzynski, continues to insist there is no fully robotic future for McDonald’s.

I’m afraid what he actually means is actually profitable.

As with all investigations, questions remained. What about men and counter ordering? Why don’t people think that on-screen ordering is inherently unhygienic? Could the future simply involve mobile ordering instead of these big screens?

But I suspect that one question remains. how was my big mac

Honestly, it fell apart in seconds.

