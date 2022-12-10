How RBI Amendment to Securitization Will Affect BNPL Players





Under the amendments, lenders cannot conduct securitization activities or assume securitization exposures on the underlying assets of loans with a remaining maturity of less than 365 days.

Changes in securitization standards could hit fintechs, BNPL players and microfinance institutions, according to industry experts

The move is expected to challenge existing risk models tailored for short-term loans and increase borrowing costs.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is active in embedding technology into its banking operations. Central banks enable innovation, but revised regulatory guidelines can pose new challenges for fintech companies.

The December 5 update on the RBI’s master direction for securitization of standard assets received little attention, especially for players in the Buy Now Pay Lay Rate (BNPL) space and Microfinance Institutions (MFI). It poses one such new challenge.

Explaining the importance of securitization, Bexley Advisors Managing Director Utkarsh Sinha said of the importance of securitization: Selling them together as blocks to buyers effectively removes the debt from the NBFC’s books and allows for further lending.

How BNPL will be hit

The impact of changes in securitization standards will be more pronounced for startups and MFIs in the BNPL space. Because these categories are affiliated with his NBFC in the lending business.

This amendment (by RBI) mainly affects not only MFIs, but also Fintech providers of BNPL/Durables/Gold Loans/Short Term Loans. Even those with high-quality books will not benefit from lowering the cost of funds through securitization. As securitization is a major financing tool, the impact on MFIs will be more pronounced, said his CEO and founder of MyShubhLife, a digital lending and savings platform that is close to acquiring a mortgage lender. said his Monish Anand.

Priyanka Seth Wadhera, CFO of Indifi Technologies, another digital lending platform, also said that the RBI update is linked to many BNPL schemes, consumer loans, and short-term MSME credits, so lenders are likely to It shows the view that the risk burden can be reduced. Limited.

Why BNPL Is Often In The RBI’s Crosshairs

It should be noted here that BNPL is popular because it is a cheap credit. This product is often extended with zero interest costs. This model has gained popularity in travel and tourism, edtech, and high-end consumer goods with big loans.

In the BNPL model, fintech players with digital capabilities connect financial firms (NBFCs) with merchants/customers. BNPL is not completely transparent and the RBI is closely monitoring the model.

The first loan default guarantee or FLDG deal in the BNPL space was under the RBI’s lens. This is because a certain portion of the risk is assumed by digital partners who are outside regulatory capital buffer requirements.

Transition to long-term loans Sustainable solutions

MyShublife’s Anand stressed that the RBI’s steps would challenge existing risk models tailored for short-term loans.

Fintech startups and MFIs can balance their portfolios by offering long-term loans, he said, noting that short-term risk models are easily replicated and lazy models, while long-term loan models Unique and more sustainable, he added.

Indifi Technologies’ Wadhera said it would be difficult to hedge the impact of this challenge on fintech companies and MFIs.

It is in such cases, she said, that becoming a co-financing route or a bank correspondent/bank lending services provider would be the best option.

She further states that due to the minimum holding period requirement of three months, loans with original maturities of up to 15 months are excluded from securitization, along with asset pools with remaining maturities of 365 days. pointed out.

For investment banks, asset pools with remaining tenures have been a win-win, as they allow access to preferred sector lending pools while limiting exposure. They, too, will have to change their strategy and look for longer tenure pools, she said.

Rising borrowing costs

The RBI determination is seen as a step aimed at avoiding systemic risk arising from short-term credit.

Many NBFCs rely on higher churn and short-term lending to build a borrower’s credit history while assessing the borrower’s creditworthiness and increasing credit limits.

The smaller the gap between the issuer and the ultimate holder of the debt, the higher credit standards are established. Over time, it’s natural for these standards to erode, which could lead to systemic risk, says Bexley Advisors’ Sinha.

He welcomed the RBI’s move, which said securitization is a means available to reduce risk from the NBFC’s books, but it is not a way to eliminate risk.

By eliminating the ability to securitize short-term loans (and arguably the most risky and costly), the RBI’s move will lead to fewer loans at higher standards. borrowing will decrease, he said.

