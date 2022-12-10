If California is dying, Texas is part of the great cattle drive in the sky.opinion





To paraphrase Samuel Clemens (Mark Twain aka Mark Twain), death in California is greatly exaggerated.

The national press has been in hyena mode ever since Elon Musk and Oracle decided to load up their California-built Teslas and move to Texas two years ago…

For years, Texas governors have taken great pride in poaching whatever employers they could instead of growing important global economic and cultural trends, but California is still golden, and while Texas has plenty of oil, so does California.

There are vast spaces here, such as the Mojave Desert, but there are also fertile lands. California’s agricultural output of $49.9 billion last year surpassed the second and third largest agricultural states, Iowa and Nebraska combined. No country can compete with California when it comes to the breadth and diversity of agricultural innovation.

The film industry didn’t start here, but it boomed here. The contribution the state has made to aviation is legendary. Technology is the latest field to break the boundaries of what is possible and change the world.

Lots of people, abundant natural resources, space, politicians willing to use tax dollars to subsidize businesses as some people breathe, relaxing environmental regulations to inspire innovation is not enough.

Just as Texas has a presence like no other, so does California. And, as smug as it may sound, for the most part, California’s presence has allowed us to keep pushing the boundaries, both for the better and the worse.

The California Dream is a state of mind kept alive by those inspired by the gold rush and lured to the last continental frontier.

Do you have problems in California? you bet

But there are also many things that, when put on the scale, not only address these issues, but also tip them into the positive range. It runs the gamut from being a melting pot of cultures and ethnicities.

Inspired by the beauty of nature, our mixing pot blends are fed by fresh bounty from fertile soils made possible by the redesign of arguably the world’s largest basin, wrapped in a Mediterranean climate.

If successful businesses were 100% driven by low taxes, low levels of regulation, land prices rock bottom, and cheap labor for every square inch of Texas, they would have been paved years ago. .

But with a healthy mix of strong companies and a healthy workforce, Texas is clearly missing something.

That’s why, despite the California death rumors, five of the eight most valuable companies in the nation are not just in the Golden State, but specifically in the Bay Area.

Facebook and Alphabet (Google’s parent company) won’t get cold feet or stumble to trade the San Francisco 49ers for the Dallas Cowboys. Both companies are actually expanding office space on a massive scale in the Bay Area, even as they reduce their global workforces.

They also spend a good deal of money to deal with the housing shortage they created while accumulating wealth, unlike Musk and Oracle’s Mark Hurd.

In the same week in 2018 that Oracle and Musk announced they were moving their headquarters to Texas, Door Dash and Airbnb became public companies, while they didn’t withdraw their stakes in their sizable Bay Area footprints. Blown away the original value. public works.

They were and still are a California company.

What city inspired and nurtured businesses? Was it Dallas? Maybe it was Austin? Was it Houston? Try San Francisco, Texas’s favorite dying city, where as much truth is told as the promise of fictional oil tycoon JR Ewing.

Yes, the pandemic has changed the way everyone does business, including Big Tech.

But one undeniable truth is spreading as the pandemic intensifies. Silicon Valley remains the largest concentration of technology talent, companies, and capital.

Comparing the Sacramento Edict to the Austin Edict, California is not business friendly.

But then again, if that alone made the taxes cheaper to attract the big guys, the tech haunts around San Francisco Bay would be nothing but discarded cans, worn tires and waterlogged boots. would have been

There’s no question that the cost of living is getting out of hand, and the Bay Area has real problems when it comes to space.

The Bay Area’s urban technology center is within miles of towering sequoias, rugged coastlines and rolling hills with hundreds of thousands of acres of reserves and parks.

Don’t forget the world-class attractions the Bay Area has to offer. The city of San Jose not only supports the Valley, the birthplace of modern innovation, but despite its problems, is a legitimate contender for bragging rights as one of the world’s most cosmopolitan cities. We have San Francisco.

And based on 2019 U.S. Department of Commerce statistics, when looking at what international travelers voted for in terms of wallet and feet, Los Angeles was the third most popular destination, with San Francisco the fifth most popular destination. is a popular destination for US foreign travelers.

If you peruse other lists and sources over the past few years, you’ll find that Dallas, Texas has made the top 20. But this is behind her four cities in California: Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, and Anaheim. Dallas didn’t even beat Mickey Mouse in at least one survey based on hotel bookings for heaven’s sake.

When it comes to the assumption of working remotely and the lack of housing space in the Bay Area pumping all the tech muscle that’s driving Silicon Valley into lone star status, it defies real trends. .

Since the 1970s, state media has been lured with stories of people fleeing California because of how honey attracts bees.

But the real immigration story didn’t leave the coastal commercial center out of state, and innovation has been neglected.

The majority of techs leaving the Bay Area to work remotely are heading east. But they’re not lurking on 80 acres of land south of Winnemucca, Nevada, or on the outskirts of Lubbock in the Texas Panhandle. They are moving into California.

Certainly California has many challenges. It costs money to live here. Traffic jams occur in many parts of the state. You can buy his McMansion, oversized like a cookie cutter with a garage the size of a Texas football field and a garage that can accommodate his six cars, for the average price of a Manteca home. .

But if we were on our deathbed, Texas would have long been dead, buried under six feet of red dirt.

