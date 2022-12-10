Google Flights Reveals Popular Destinations for 2022





As part of Google’s annual Year in Search campaign, Google Flights has revealed the trending destinations for 2022. To compile this list, we looked at the destinations that saw the largest relative increase in searches for origins from the US compared to 2021. Google fine print: Major cities with the highest year-over-year growth in searches on Google Flights. Limited to travel originating in the United States and queries conducted between January 1, 2022 and September 30, 2022.RELATED: These are the best times to book flights, according to Google

Top 10 Popular Destinations on Google Flights for US Travelers

London Ho Chi Minh City Paris Delhi Toronto Rome Mumbai Vancouver Lisbon New York

Britain was largely Covid-free, so don’t be surprised to see London number one. Her Queen’s funeral was the most watched broadcast of all time, with tens of thousands of people lining the streets.

As an added bonus, Google also shared the most searched-for cultural landmarks (both US and global) on Google Maps in 2022. I hadn’t even heard of number one, but I’m glad the Korean Friendship Bell (pictured above) in nearby San Pedro was on the list. A perfect place to take in the beautiful scenery. Oh, and if you’re in Pedro (pronounced Pedro), get a sandwich from him at one of LA’s best delis. Google Maps Top 10 Cultural Landmarks (United States)

Skinwalker Ranch, Utah Gusher Public Art “Urban Light”, Los Angeles, CA Korean Friendship Bell, San Pedro, CA Life Tree, Forks, Washington Chinatown Gate, Boston, Massachusetts Duke Paoa Kahanamoku Statue, Honolulu, Hawaii Japan Town Peace Plaza, San Francisco, California Doubtfire House, San Francisco, California Statue of Dignity, Chamberlain, South Dakota Mill Mountain Star, Roanoke, Virginia

Google Maps Top 10 Cultural Landmarks (Global)

Buckingham Palace, London, UK Big Ben, London, UK Great Pyramid of Giza, Al Giza Desert, Egypt Corcovado Statue, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Brussels Royal Palace, Brussels, Belgium Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall, Taipei City, Taiwan Songshan Culture and Creative Park, Taipei City, Taiwan Louvre Pyramid, Paris, France Palais Dal, Autoreve, France Gyeongbokgung Palace, Seoul, South Korea

Top cultural landmarks as determined by locations with the most navigation requests and interactions on Google Maps in the United States and globally between January 1 and November 19, 2022.

