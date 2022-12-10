The government has a big role to play in the new display industry





Employees answer questions on curved-screen notepads at a high-tech expo in November in Chengdu, Sichuan province.Huaxia Feng/China Daily

According to industry experts, China has become an important driving force behind the development of global semiconductor display technology, with great application potential in a wide range of fields, including automotive displays, wearable gadgets, culture and education, and healthcare. is hidden.

According to a report released by market research firm CCID Consulting, China’s display industry revenue will exceed 580 billion yuan ($83.2 billion) in 2021, a year-on-year increase of 40.5%, accounting for 36.9% of the global display market. I’m here.

The annual production capacity of display panels reached 200 million square meters this year, ranking first in the world, greatly facilitating applications in smartphones, TVs, laptops, tablets and other display devices.

Moreover, China’s new display industry is growing rapidly, reaching a compound annual growth rate of 25.8% from 2012 to 2021.

The new display industry mainly includes organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays and micro/mini light emitting diode (micro/mini LED) displays. Experts say that compared to traditional LCDs, the new display technology has made significant improvements in terms of image contrast, brightness and color spectrum, further accelerating the upgrade of the display industry.

Wang Jiangping, Vice Minister of Industry and Information Technology, said he will take advantage of new display technologies to boost economic growth and help enterprises expand their applications in in-vehicle devices, smart homes, virtual reality and other emerging fields. emphasized its importance.

Mr. Wang spoke at the 2022 World Display Industry Conference, held from November 30th to December 1st in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province.

Further efforts are needed to continuously strengthen the resilience of the industrial chain and supply chain, break through the core technology of the new display industry, and strengthen the key role of enterprises in driving technological innovation, Wang said. added Mr.

Liu Wenqiang, deputy head of CCID Consulting, said that the new display industry, which serves as a terminal for the information age and an important field of the digital economy, is a fundamental and forward-looking strategic industry. rice field.

“As the world’s largest panel manufacturing base, research, development and application field, China has become an important driving force in promoting the development of the global display industry,” said Liu, adding that display technology is widely used in consumer electronics, digital culture and other fields. It is empowering several areas, he added. Innovation and Digital Healthcare.

Flexible OLED is a relatively new technology and part of the recent innovations in the display industry. Display Panels in China His supplier, Visionox Technology Inc, has been focusing on cutting-edge flexible OLED technology and has launched a series of medium-sized display products such as tablets, laptops and car screens.

Xu Fengying, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Visionox, said shipments of foldable mobile phones with flexible OLED display screens are expected to exceed 100 million units by 2028, marking compound annual growth. We estimate the rate to be 34%.

Zhou Hua, chief analyst at CINNO Research, a Chinese flat-panel display consultancy, said that by 2024, China will overtake South Korea as the largest OLED production line as Chinese companies invest heavily in new OLED production lines. expected to become the leading OLED manufacturer.

Sigmaintel Consulting, a Beijing-based market research firm, expects global shipments of flexible OLED panels to reach 405 million units in 2022, with Chinese display makers expected to account for around 36% of the market share. I have shown that

Global shipments of foldable smartphones are expected to surge 171.9% on an annual basis to about 7.21 million units in 2021, reaching 14.4 million units this year, a 99.6% year-on-year increase, according to consulting firm statistics. Predicted.

Li Yaqin, General Manager of Sigmaintell, said the demand for flexible OLED panels used in foldable smartphones will continue to increase against the backdrop of 5G commercial applications, which will help panel makers to further improve yield capability and reduce production costs. said there was a need.

“The penetration rate of OLED displays in the mobile market is expected to reach 50% by 2024,” Li said, adding that around 60% to 70% of sales will be driven by OLED technology by then. I was.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://global.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202212/09/WS6392b7daa31057c47eba397f.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos