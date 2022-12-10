Federal government unprepared for disruptive tech trends in 2023, report says





The federal government is largely unprepared to adopt disruptive new technologies to support its digital transformation, according to a new report.

According to Deloitte’s annual Government Technology Trends report released this week, governments could reap significant benefits from implementing new digital trends over the next 18 to 24 months.

But there are other things like well-managed artificial intelligence to support automation, virtual and augmented reality resources to virtually engage with remote constituents, and blockchain to automate transactions and further boost national innovation. Adoption and readiness for tool implementation has been delayed.

Professional services consultancies rank governments’ readiness to tackle new technology trends, generally scoring poorly in areas such as replacing legacy assets and expanding immersive virtual experiences for customers and employees. attached.

For all seven categories of emerging trends explored in Deloitte’s latest report, governments scored ‘3’ or below on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the best. The government ranked ‘3’ or below in all the major trends the report assessed from 2020 onwards.

According to the report, the government received the highest scores in Readiness to Manage Multi-Cloud Environments and Rethink Tech Workforce, scoring 3 out of 5 in each category.

The report notes that as the federal government continues to move to the cloud, commercial tools can be used to automate many functions such as security, making multi-cloud environments more manageable for IT staff. says.

With respect to the technical workforce, Deloitte believes governments are well positioned to recruit non-traditional talent and establish pipelines to fill gaps.

The Professional Services Council, a trade association for contractors, noted in this week’s 2022 Vision Federal Market Forecast that 16.4% of the federal IT workforce is over the age of 60, up 2.6% from the previous year.

Government readiness to adopt trends such as virtual and augmented reality tools, adopt blockchain technology, deploy AI systems and modernize legacy mainframes, gave lowest score in Deloitte report won.

Despite their apparent unpreparedness, governments are taking advantage of many of the latest disruptive technological trends to not only become a more attractive place for the next generation of top talent, but also to streamline operations. It can be cost-effective and efficient.

The report said the government would “pave the way to attracting a diverse, skilled and hard-working workforce” and “use change to create an employee experience and culture that rewards individuals through skill-based programs, We recommend implementing retraining, and other measures to adapt to change to support the organization now and in the future.”

The report is based on recent research within the federal government and also points out the potential benefits and major challenges associated with implementing new technological trends.

A Government Accountability Office (GAO) report published earlier this year noted that blockchain technology could be used to “organize supply chains, reduce hierarchies, and document real estate title registrations” as examples of its benefits. It says it can be used for However, the report also notes that “most such efforts are not yet beyond the pilot stage and face challenges.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fcw.com/digital-government/2022/12/federal-government-isnt-ready-2023s-disruptive-tech-trends-report-says/380726/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos